NFL Recognizes Veterans Day and Honors Military with "Salute To Service" Campaign

The Salute to Service is part of the NFL's tradition of supporting America's armed services, including a partnership of more than 45 years with the USO for overseas visits to troops and trips to military hospitals nationwide. The USO will use funds raised from Salute to Service to support Operation Enduring Care, the USO's campaign to support injured troops, their families and caregivers throughout the rehabilitation process. The centerpieces of Operation Enduring Care are two new USO Warrior and Family Care Centers at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Funding from Salute to Service also will be directed toward the construction and programming of the NFL Sports Lounge at the new USO Warrior and Family Care Center in Bethesda, Maryland.