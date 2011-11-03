NFL recognizes Veterans Day and honors military with 'Salute to Service'

Carolina Panthers -- On October 30, the Panthers hosted an Oath of Enlistment ceremony with a live hook-up to troops in Afghanistan. It will be led by General DAVID M. RODRIGUEZ, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command. The team also hosted Pro vs. GI Joe Purpose Driven Rehab trailer with four Wounded Warriors. On November 13, the Anthem and halftime show will be performed by the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Chorus while a large American flag is unfurled. Operation Gameday program will recognize service members who will lead the team out of the tunnel and also take part in the coin toss. There will be a Color Guard and flyover at both games. The Panthers will also donate hundreds of tickets to the military for both games.