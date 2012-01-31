NFL presents its fans a big thank you

Words alone cannot convey how much we appreciate our fans. That's why we set out to express our gratitude in song.
Behind the scenes
Check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.
Miami Dolphins
Jake Long, Cameron Wake, Brandon Marshall, owner Steve Ross, the Dolphins cheerleaders and T.D. take a boat ride they'll never forget.
Carolina Panthers
Just another day at the office for Steve Smith, Jonathan Stewart, Ryan Kalil, Jordan Gross and Ron Rivera.
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
Matt Cassel, Dexter McCluster, Brandon Flowers, Derrick Johnson, owner Clark Hunt and the Chiefs cheerleaders track down KC's best fans and best barbecue.
St. Louis Rams
Home, really sweet home. Sam Bradford, Steven Jackson, James Laurinaitis and Rampage drop in to serenade a couple in their living room.