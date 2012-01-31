NFL presents its fans a big thank you

Published: Jan 31, 2012 at 09:35 AM

Words alone cannot convey how much we appreciate our fans. That's why we set out to express our gratitude in song.

Behind the scenes

Check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Miami Dolphins

Jake Long, Cameron Wake, Brandon Marshall, owner Steve Ross, the Dolphins cheerleaders and T.D. take a boat ride they'll never forget.

Carolina Panthers

Just another day at the office for Steve Smith, Jonathan Stewart, Ryan Kalil, Jordan Gross and Ron Rivera.

Minnesota Vikings

Knock, knock. Who's there? It's Jared Allen.

Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Cassel, Dexter McCluster, Brandon Flowers, Derrick Johnson, owner Clark Hunt and the Chiefs cheerleaders track down KC's best fans and best barbecue.

St. Louis Rams

Home, really sweet home. Sam Bradford, Steven Jackson, James Laurinaitis and Rampage drop in to serenade a couple in their living room.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams activate Jalen Ramsey from reserve/COVID-19 list, CB on track to play vs. Seahawks

Amidst a trying stretch of positive COVID-19 cases within the Rams organization, the team has activated a key starter ahead of Week 15.
news

Titans WR Julio Jones injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 15's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ben Roethlisberger passes Philip Rivers for fifth all-time in career passing yards

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger moved into fifth place all-time on the career passing yardage list, surpassing Philip Rivers, in Pittsburgh's game against the Titans. 
news

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez (quad) ruled out after suffering injury in pregame warmups 

The Panthers couldn't even make it to kickoff against the Buffalo Bills before injury struck. Kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field during warmups with a quad injury and has been ruled out Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW