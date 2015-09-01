NFL preseason takeaways: Redskins in flux, Eagles in vogue

Why Patriots fans -- actually, all football fans -- should be happy after a long summer. Even the storyline that has dominated the entire offseason shouldn't get New England Patriots fans too down. No matter what happens in the coming days, the reality is that the Patriots get Tom Brady for at least 12 regular-season games this year. All but a handful of teams would sign up for 12 games with Brady, and the reality is that the Patriots are unlikely to go 0-4 even if Jimmy Garoppolo is starting, particularly because of the woes Pittsburgh -- New England's opening-night opponent -- now faces. Brady missed three days of practice during camp to attend hearings and settlement talks, and until he led a nearly perfect two-minute drill against Carolina last Friday, it was fair to wonder if he had been distracted enough that his preseason performance had suffered. But on an 18-yard touchdown strike to Scott Chandler, Brady finally looked like Brady. That is almost certainly the last we will see from Brady this preseason -- and perhaps for a while longer, if he has to serve any or all of his suspension.