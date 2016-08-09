NFL Preseason Power Rankings: Jets blast off, Steelers plunge

Players in Arizona are talking about 20 sacks for Chandler Jones. That would be stellar (though it ain't happening). What about Markus Golden? Maybe the kid didn't rip it up last year in terms of his sack total (four), but he did his fair share of collapsing the pocket. Meanwhile, the ultimate Cardinal to harass quarterbacks is 78 years old, and he wasn't an edge rusher. Hall of Famer Larry Wilson was the first guy to wreak havoc on the safety blitz. Wilson and Larry Fitzgerald are the top players in franchise history. Got to meet the former this past weekend in Canton. Unfortunately, I plum forgot to ask him if he's been able to see much of the Honey Badger. Feel like Wilson might've had something to say about the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.