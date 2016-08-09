NFL Preseason Power Rankings: Jets blast off, Steelers plunge

No Hall of Fame Game means no sneak peek at two consistent playoff teams. Thus, the annual preseason Power Rankings are flying on instruments, with no preseason football gameage until Thursday night. Much is taken into account in this pecking order, from additions and subtractions since we fired off our last salvo to the most recent news out of training camp. You also will find several nods to the Hall of Fame, as I wanted to empty out my notebook from last weekend's festivities in Canton -- some of the intel is random, some is important.
Following a weekend when pro football honored its grand history, here's a voluminous treatise on the NFL's 32 member clubs. Most teams moved a spot or two since early May. So take a long look and share your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from our May 4 Power Rankings, posted after the 2016 NFL Draft.
Tell me Eagles fans didn't take a small measure of pride in a preseason game being cancelled because of the quality of the field. At least Canton had no rats. Only at the Vet, babe.
Power Rankings Trivia: Who was the last
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) tight end to post a 1,000-yard season?
Who knows how former team owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and a guy like Kelly would have coexisted, but lost in all the love for Favre last weekend was the brilliant enshrinement speech by DeBartolo. Caring for people in the company, taking care of each other ... DeBartolo made the 49ers sound more like a Delta Airlines promo than a football organization. And yet, it was awesome. Any hazing of Jerry Rice is always welcome. DeBartolo's reference to making sure Jeff Fuller didn't have financial worries after suffering a serious injury in 1989 was especially moving. I remember the game in which Fuller was hurt, and what a solid player Fuller was. Hope you caught DeBartolo's remarks Saturday night. If not, here you go. You're welcome.
On a less camp-y note, I saddled up to the bar on Enshrinement Saturday, only to find myself sitting next to a distinguished fella in a black HOF polo and baseball hat. It was none other than Leroy Kelly, who endured a tougher follow-up act than Aaron Rodgers or Steve Young ever went through: Kelly had to replace Jim Brown, arguably the greatest player in NFL history, in Cleveland. All he did was lead the league in rushing in 1967 and '68 before making it into Canton on his own merits. What a stud.