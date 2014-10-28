NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Cardinals head midseason risers

Here we are at the midpoint of the season, and the NFL Power Rankings are hot off the iPad. This is what I was honestly thinking, right in the wake of Week 8's action:
Looking for your input here, folks. Because everybody has beaten everybody. The Lions beat the Packers, but lost to the Bills. The Chargers beat the Seahawks, but lost to the Broncos (who lost to Seattle) and had to fight to survive the Raiders (a winless club most handle easily). Pittsburgh blasted the Colts -- who took down the Ravens -- but the Steelers lost by 20 in Baltimore.
Let's just say the Power Rankings didn't write themselves this week.
Word to your backup Cleveland quarterback. The updated Power Rankings are below for your perusal, and, of course, positive judgment. Feel free to send along thoughts, or your rankings: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Side note: Watched "Sound FX" footage of Peyton Manning breaking Brett Favre's touchdown record. Good stuff. What stuck with me the most, though, was seeing Manning take the time to sit with and calm down right tackle Paul Cornick, who was making his first career start. That sort of thing is a big reason this team's playing so well.
Every single one of Rob Gronkowski's football cards next year will feature some Bears defensive back or linebacker hanging off of him -- or maybe just trailing 5 yards behind. Meanwhile, Tom Brady was 30-for-35, with nearly every incompletion being a drop. Solid ascent for New England.