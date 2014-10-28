NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Cardinals head midseason risers

Give the defense much credit for getting it together in the second half. And thank you, Julio Jones, for not catching that bubble screen on third down. Detroit needed that extra time on the clock to move into field-goal range. Big ups for resiliency. That said, even those Lions fans who have been wasting me on Twitter for not having their team higher have to admit that this -- like the win versus the Saints in Week 7 -- was not Detroit's best 60 minutes of football. The important thing is that Matthew Stafford made the plays at the end without his WR1, RB1, TE1, TE2 and TE3. Encouraging stuff.