NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Dallas Cowboys' climb continues

NFL Power Rankings for Week 8 are here -- and for the first time this month, we don't have a new No. 1.
Much grumbling in the comments and on twitterdom (@HarrisonNFL) over the Chargers being toppled in the Power Rankings by the Broncoslast week. There was no such top-of-the-chart movement this week, although there will be plenty of people wanting a certain NFC team with stars on offense -- and a star on its helmet -- to take that spot. Not yet, folks.


Unfortunately, bye weeks make it tough on all of us. My general rule of thumb: Don't move teams who are on their bye, and if it must be done, move them one spot only, and for a darn good reason. Can we say the Eagles should go up a rung? Have they been playing as consistently as the Cowboys? No. This last home win for Dallas was too much to ignore, as is the Cowboys' six-game win streak.
As for the rest of the teams, you know the drill.
With that, let the dissension commence!
[DeMarco Murray](/player/demarcomurray/2495207/profile) has really shown us something this season. And I'm not talking about productivity -- I'm talking about
*durability*. The holes were not there much of the day
[against the Giants,](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2014101910/2014/REG7/giants@cowboys) yet Murray made something out of nothing en route to 128 rushing yards. And
[Tony Romo](/player/tonyromo/2505354/profile)? Completed some unreal throws in some tight windows.
And that was a certifiable blowout against the Panthers on Sunday.
](http://www.nfl.com/schedules/1997/REG/Colts) For that Week 16 triumph over Dan Marino and Co., Jim Harbaugh was the Colts' quarterback, while Peyton Manning was still looking like a 13-year-old for the Tennessee Vols. And we were all still a few years away from having to listen to Britney Spears -- OK, maybe just one.
Oh, and at this point, anyone who thinks Russell Wilson is a glorified "game manager" -- or clearly inferior to Andrew Luck -- is crazy. Wilson threw for 313 yards and ran for 106 against the Rams -- without committing a single turnover.
On another note, a special lady friend asked me the following question: "Who is that in all red on the sideline? He sure is a big boy." Three guesses as to who she was asking about ... oh, and it wasn't a player.
[Enter the newly acquired Percy Harvin,](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000414293/article/jets-gm-idzik-percy-harvin-trade-a-potential-coup) who, with the proper attitude, could help this offense tremendously. Read that sentence again, as it contains the reason that the
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) wanted him --
*and*
[reflects why](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000412778/article/percy-harvin-had-altercations-with-tate-baldwin) the
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) likely wanted to get rid of him.
The bad news: The Bucs actually have to play next weekend.
Hey, at least they're hosting the Vikings.