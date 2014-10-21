NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Dallas Cowboys' climb continues

Sure, the turnovers hurt like heck. But so do the little things. In the fourth quarter on Monday, the Texans, who were trailing, 24-16, were trying to stop the Steelers on third-and-4 -- and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel's unit gifted Ben Roethlisberger a first down via a 5-yard penalty for having too many men on the field. Later in the same possession, Houston had Big Ben and Co. facing a third-and-10 -- and offered a bailout worthy of TARP in the form of a defensive holding call. Given another drive-sustaining first down, the Steelers proceeded to tack on a very important field goal. The highlights will show you the dramatic stuff; I present to you the game-altering stuff.