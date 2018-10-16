NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Patriots back; Raiders hit bottom

The Seahawks simply refuse to be as cruddy as everyone said they would be before the season. Your friendly writer felt this team would go 6-10, and that was far from the bottom of the barrel regarding predictions for Seattle. Yet, here the Seahawks are at 3-3, fighting the Rams until the 12th round (only the "Rocky" movies go further) last week before knocking the Raiders out early in London. They commanded that overseas affair from the first quarter on at Wembley, playing as complete a game as we've seen from this group since early last season. Russell Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes with three touchdowns, one pick and one perfectly scooped-up football on a scoring toss to David Moore. For his part, Moore keeps putting up touchdowns. The running game was robust, with 37 attempts for 155 yards. What more can you say about Ken Norton's defense? Three points, man.