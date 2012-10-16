NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Falcons at No. 1; Chiefs hit cellar

Does it feel like the Tennessee Titans' upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was 10,000 years ago or what?
Tennessee's out-of-nowhere win last Thursday really set the tone for Week 6, when nothing made sense:
Instant Debate: Fraud squad?
Which team isn't as good as its record suggests:
Joe
Flacco's Ravens, Atlanta, Houston or Chicago? Let's debate! **More ...**
» The San Diego Chargersblowing a 24-0 halftime lead once the Denver Broncosstopped tackling themselves.
» The Miami Dolphins hemorrhaging yards on the ground after giving up nada all season (... but still managing a big win).
What does all this constitute in the broad (football) scheme of things? That after six weeks, if you've got two wins, you still have hope.
Hell, if Ike Redman can put up over a 100 yards *receiving*, anything is possible. It also means doing the Power Rankings this week was analogous to explaining our health care system to Simple Jack ...
Me too, Josh. Oh, wait.
Well, after a wild week in pro football, here is the power stack. Feel free to bring it to @Harrison_NFL.
Let the dissension commence ...
