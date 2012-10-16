NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Falcons at No. 1; Chiefs hit cellar

So defensive coordinator Juan Castillo loses his job, which is essentially a "The defense is why we've been .500 for the better of two years" move. Or it's a knee-jerk, "Your defense blew back-to-back late-game leads and we're 3-3" move. Cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha was clandestinely critical of a change in tactics late in the Detroit loss. And everyone knows that the Castillo hiring was never a popular move -- due to his former role on the other side of the ball as an offensive line coach. OK, that's all real cool stuff, but this just in: That defense ranks 13th in the NFL in points allowed, while the offense is 31st ( 31st!) in points scored. Not quite the discrepancy you were anticipating, huh? Does Michael Vick (13 turnovers) lose his job, too? Oh, and who hired Castillo in the first place?