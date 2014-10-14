NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Dallas Cowboys vault into top five

This is my ninth season covering the NFL, and I have never seen anything like this.
The whole damn league is as unpredictable as ever. Forget parity. Call it parody.
The commenters on last week's rankings wanted the Seahawks at No. 1? Upset -- in front of the 12s, no less.
Shall we keep going? The Ravens looked wonderful versus the Panthersin Week 4, dysfunctional in Indy the next week, then like the Pro Bowl team in Tecmo Super Bowl at Tampa on Sunday. Philadelphia has been playing cruddy on offense for weeks now, then simply dismantled the Giantsthis past weekend. None of it makes any sense.
I hear ya -- and I heard from a few Bengals fans on Twitter who aren't happy with the inconsistency of their team. As for the rest of the league, I am absolutely sure you will disagree (but you can always tell me I did a heckuva job) ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let the dissension commence!
A) This defense has allowed 73 points over the past two games, including 37 to an offense that hadn't scored that many points since Week 3 of 2013.
B) Every single top-12 team that was behind the Bengals in last week's rankings won, either handily or on the road.
C) Their best player has been in a walking boot.
Even before the tie, I had a few Bengals fans hit me up on Twitter to say the team is way worse than the top-five ranking it had received in recent weeks. (See: The intro above.) So where would #WhoDey nation put them? ( @HarrisonNFL) In other news, a tie is like having Corey Dillon rush for 1,400 yards and set a single-game rushing record ... for a 4-12 football team. Or a World Cup game.