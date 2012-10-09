NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Packers drop; Bears rejoin top five

This is a bye week in New Orleans, though the players would probably rather play, as they're finally coming off a W. Drew Brees was scary good for most of Sunday night, but we should mention that his 48-game streak with a touchdown pass is a bit different from Johnny U's. Unitas did it during an era when receivers could be chucked all the way down the field, and a good year for a quarterback meant 15-20 touchdown passes, not 30-40, like it does today. Still, the way Brees connected with Marques Colston time and again, even in tight coverage, gives the Saints some much-needed hope. Next up: at Tampa Bay in Week 7.