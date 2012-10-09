Power Rankings

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Packers drop; Bears rejoin top five

Published: Oct 09, 2012 at 05:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

NFL.com Analyst

Week 5 is in the books, and the best team is ... well, still the best team.

The Houston Texans (barely) disposed of the New York Jets on Monday night, despite not playing their most impressive game. While 5-0 Houston will cruise home to face the reeling Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, their Monday night opponents are 2-3 and searching for a passing game.

One of the lowlights of the 23-17 Jets loss was when Tim Tebow entered the fray to a roar around the stadium. The most famous backup quarterback since Steamin' Willie Beamen threw an almost-perfect deep ball that should've been caught by Jason Hill. It wasn't.

Too bad that would be the only throw for Tebow all night. And just one in a myriad of reasons why the Jets are stuck in reverse. Speaking of Twitter, if you have a complaint or thought about our Power Rankings, hit me up at @Harrison_NFL.

As for the other 30 teams in the league, let the dissension commence ...

(Note: Arrows reflect change in standings from last week's Power Rankings.)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

Our top-ranked team didn't look amazing Monday night, but the Texans still were in control throughout, as they've been all season (unlike the 49ers and Falcons). With the effectiveness of its ground attack, Houston makes it so tough on teams to climb back into games. Arian Foster put up a 152 spot in the rushing column against Rex Ryan's defense. Combine that with a relentless front seven on defense and the perfect Texans are still No. 1.

Who thought Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buffalo Bills had a shot in San Francisco on Sunday? Yeah, me neither.

San Francisco has won its past two games by a combined score of 79-3. Just sayin', before we get to the "Atlanta should be No. 2" argument.

Atlanta eked out a win for the second time in as many weeks, with the Washington Redskins falling just short this time around. A win is a win, I suppose. Good to see Julio Jones haul in 10 passes after totaling 10 catches over the previous three weeks combined. Meanwhile, it appears Michael Turner has nine lives in the Atlanta offense. Every week, we hear about the 30-year-old running back being phased out, but he still carried the rock 18 times and scored the winning touchdown with less than three minutes remaining. The Falcons will need him to continue closing out games.

There aren't many 9-6 games in the NFL anymore -- the current rules just aren't conducive to defensive dogfights -- but they're pretty cool in my mind. The only downside for the Ravens is the gaping hole that is their run defense. Kansas City eclipsed 200 yards rushing, and Ray Lewis was overwhelmed on several occasions. Interesting factoid from Baltimore's win: This contest featured 45 passes total -- the lowest figure in any game all year.

Chicago looked downright dominant in a 41-3 road win. I said on "NFL Fantasy Live" last week that we needed to see more from Brandon Marshall after a couple of underwhelming games, and we got that Sunday in Jacksonville. Marshall destroyed the Jaguars secondary with 12 catches, 144 yards and a score. Oh, and the defense is still ridiculously good, as you can see here.

Bill Belichick made his intentions clear on Sunday: He will employ whichever running back feels right -- not just game-to-game, but play-to-play. Stevan Ridley gained more than 100 yards again, yet Brandon Bolden, Danny Woodhead and even Shane Vereen also got some run in a win over the Denver Broncos. It will be interesting to see how many carries Ridley gets this week in Seattle -- that's not a team you can afford to turn the ball over against.

Getting 200 yards from Ahmad Bradshaw was absolutely huge, from a big-picture standpoint. New York's two biggest issues early in the year have been an inconsistent running game and a mediocre secondary. If Big Blue can take some of the load off Eli Manning, get Hakeem Nicks healthy and force takeaways by way of interceptions -- New York picked off Brandon Weeden twice -- this team can win the Super Bowl -- again.

Like 'em or not, the Vikings have earned a spot in the top 10. If you want to see a premier pitch-and-catch play, look no further than Christian Ponder's perfect lob to a double-covered Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone last Sunday -- ri-DONK-ulous. Yes, the second week of October is crack-of-dawn-ish when it comes to talking about Coach of the Year candidates. No, an early endorsement of Leslie Frazier is not out of line.

A whole bunch of teams that were ranked ahead of the Steelers last week dropped games, thus the big jump here. Ben Roethlisberger showed why he is such a big-time quarterback on the definitive drive against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite pedestrian numbers (21-for-37, 207 yards, no touchdowns), Pittsburgh's franchise quarterback converted a third-and-12 -- from his own 18 -- stepping into a laser to Antonio Brown for 20 yards. Roethlisberger would convert a third down later in the drive en route to the game-winning Shaun Suisham field goal.

Despite the loss, Arizona still has an opportunity to be very good this season, and could earn a wild-card berth. But this team isn't going anywhere until the leaky offensive line shores things up. Ken Whisenhunt's front five has been nothing short of abysmal in protecting (or failing to protect) Kevin Kolb. The really scary thing? This unit's even worse at run-blocking.

This football team might point back to the Week 5 loss in Pittsburgh as the downfall to its playoff positioning, or lack thereof. Thank goodness it wasn't a conference loss. But still, it was the kind of defeat Eagles brass built this team to not endure. With Philly's pass rush and cover corners, the Steelers should not have been able to convert on third-and-a-mile deep in their own territory -- before marching down the field for the winning field goal.

If you couldn't tell Thursday night, this St. Louis defense can play, and is an especially tough matchup at home. Coming into the Week 5 bout with Arizona, the Rams held opposing quarterbacks to a sorry 64.8 passer rating, the lowest figure in the NFL. Kevin Kolb did a little better with a 72.8, but he was sacked nine times in the process. This ball-hawking defense has allowed just two touchdowns over the air while picking off eight passes.

The formula Pete Carroll and Co. developed pulled out another win, and will pretty much keep this team in every game: play organized, aggressive defense, run the football, and don't put the offense on the quarterback's shoulders. Regardless of his two interceptions, Russell Wilson made some nice throws in Carolina, ultimately going 19-for-25 and gaining an average of 8.8 yards every time the ball left his hand. Put the Matt Flynn Watch on hold.

What a weird season for Green Bay. For now, they get a big drop, thanks in part to the injury bug hitting Cedric Benson and Greg Jennings, as well as atrocious O-line play. The two biggest issues that could prevent Green Bay from making the playoffs are poor pass protection and lackluster secondary play. Regarding the latter note, it appeared Dom Capers had shored up the back end after a big Thursday night win over the Bears. But Drew Brees (446 yards) and Andrew Luck (362) tore up the Pack, particularly when it counted.

Much talk about Willis McGahee's late fumble in the loss at New England -- maybe too much talk. Sure, in a 10-point game, with 3:42 on the clock, the Broncos might have scored a touchdown. Might. But the fumble in question wouldn't have made a difference if Patriots RB Stevan Ridley hadn't coughed up the football on the previous possession. Truthfully, New England was in control throughout. The bottom line is, Denver can't keep backing itself into a corner with mistakes. Peyton Manning shouldn't be dropping back nearly 50 times, either. Run the football and keep Manning fresh -- like in the Week 1 win over Pittsburgh. That's the key.

Excruciating loss in New Orleans on Sunday night, which, frankly, shouldn't have happened. If Melvin Ingram doesn't personally foul Drew Brees, the Chargers have a pick-six and an absolutely commanding 31-14 second-half lead. San Diego likely would be sitting atop the West at 4-1. OK, the penalty was a big deal, but Norval Turner's club is still in first, even at 3-2, and the defense has shown some serious signs of improvement. The Bolts finished 22nd in scoring defense last season, but they're 11th this year.

The Bengals couldn't afford to lose that home game. But they did. With the loss to the Dolphins -- certainly a winnable matchup -- Cincinnati essentially fell two games behind the Ravens in the AFC North, due to their blowout loss in Baltimore back in Week 1. Andy Dalton's next step in his progression as a franchise quarterback will be pulling out games like the one against the Dolphins.

Hopefully Jason Garrett used the bye week to a) figure out how to help the interior of the offensive line, which has been terrible at times; b) teach Dez Bryant how to play football; and c) have a talk with himself about not abandoning the ground game so easily.

Although I picked the Packers to beat the Colts in my weekly predictions, I quickly found myself pulling for Indy, given Chuck Pagano's situation and how much fight the Colts showed in overcoming a 21-3 deficit. Put another way: It felt great to be wrong. The most surprising aspect was the outstanding play of the Colts' secondary despite the absence of Vontae Davis and Justin King. Aaron Rodgers looked mortal on more than one occasion, and much credit should be given to Indianapolis defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, whose pass rush got home five times.

Oh, and by the way, if Reggie Wayne's ridiculous performance (13 catches, 212 yards and one very clutch touchdown) didn't convince you he's a Hall of Famer -- with or without Peyton Manning -- we've got nothing for ya here ...

Detroit was off in Week 5. We try not to move teams much, if at all, after bye weeks. Much hand-wringing these days regarding the play of Matt Stafford. Bear in mind that he's faced some pretty decent secondaries/pass rushes in San Francisco and St. Louis. Perhaps more important to Detroit right now is how to fix the special teams play, which is killing the Lions.

The Jets put their fastest defensive back on the field to play receiver. Said player got one-on-on coverage and beat his man by three yards ... only to have Mark Sanchez not only underthrow him, but lead him out of bounds, to boot. Nothing encapsulates the 2012 New York Jets like this Antonio Cromartie play.

Miami is beginning to show the rest of the league that it's no joke, especially on the defensive side of the ball. If you play fantasy football, which all of you do, the Miami front seven is almost becoming what you would call a "can't play" -- as in, you can't play your fantasy running backs against the 'Fins' defense. If you don't believe me, take a gander at what opposing starting tailbacks have done against them this season: 

 **Week 1**, 
 [Arian Foster](/player/arianfoster/79555/profile): 26 carries, 79 yards. 

 **Week 2**, 
 [Darren McFadden](/player/darrenmcfadden/284/profile): 11 carries, 22 yards. 

 **Week 3**, 
 [Shonn Greene](/player/shonngreene/79563/profile): 19 carries, 40 yards. 

 **Week 4**, 
 [Ryan Williams](/player/ryanwilliams/2495474/profile): 13 carries, 26 yards. 

 **Week 5**, 
 [BenJarvus Green-Ellis](/player/benjarvusgreen-ellis/929/profile): 9 carries, 14 yards. 

 [Fantasy](http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball), reality, whatever -- makes no difference. Starting tailbacks have been MIA. (See what I did there? MIA ... Miami ... I know, awful.) 
</content:power-ranking>

Washington gave Atlanta all it could handle Sunday afternoon, but came away on the losing end of a one-score game for the third time in four weeks. The issue here continues to be the secondary, which is on pace to give up 5,258 net yards passing. Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett's group simply cannot stop quarterbacks at the ends of games. Meanwhile, Robert Griffin III's mild concussion has filled up plenty of hours on D.C. radio. Yeah, that's a concern, but the Redskins still have to stop somebody.

Tampa Bay was on a bye last week, and it couldn't have come at a worse time. The Bucs have lost three in a row, most recently blowing a late lead to the Redskins in the waning moments at home. A huge problem has been the back seven's inability to get receivers' butts on the ground. The defense has allowed 625 yards after the catch, second only to the awful Saints defense.

What positives can Buffalo take away from the 45-3 loss to the Niners? Shawn Powell had a decent day punting: two inside the 20, one inside the 5, a 41.2-yard net average. So, there you go!

Carolina is 1-4, and about 80 percent of the blame can be attributed to two things: Cam Newton's accuracy problems and some of the worst tackling in the NFL. Even Panthers head coach Ron Rivera acknowledges his team can't tackle. Case in point: Charles Johnson's woeful attempt to bring down Marshawn Lynch on the penultimate third down of the loss to the Seahawks.

Home fans cheering when their own player is seriously hurt is never cool. Lamar Hunt must be turning over in his grave.

This is a bye week in New Orleans, though the players would probably rather play, as they're finally coming off a W. Drew Brees was scary good for most of Sunday night, but we should mention that his 48-game streak with a touchdown pass is a bit different from Johnny U's. Unitas did it during an era when receivers could be chucked all the way down the field, and a good year for a quarterback meant 15-20 touchdown passes, not 30-40, like it does today. Still, the way Brees connected with Marques Colston time and again, even in tight coverage, gives the Saints some much-needed hope. Next up: at Tampa Bay in Week 7.

It must be so frustrating to be a Jaguars fan. The team's most glaring offensive hole has not been filled, as this space detailed last week. The quarterback position is giving the club nothing. Blaine Gabbert faced a tough assignment with the Bears coming to town -- no doubt -- but 17 of 33 for 142 yards, two picks and a lost fumble is particularly awful, considering he has zero track record to offset another miserable performance.

Chris Johnson: 15 carries, 24 yards. Just asking here, but -- for now -- does benching CJ2K give this team a better chance to win?

On another note that's also not positive, Tennessee is the first team in NFL history to allow 30 points or more in its first five games of the season.

At some point, Oakland must figure out what a first down is. Offensive coordinator Greg Knapp is in his first year back with Oakland since running into the JaMarcusberg a few years ago, and it isn't going well so far. The Raiders lead the NFL in three-and-outs, while rushing for a league-low 60.8 yards per game -- that's over 40 yards below the NFL average.

Ahh, the noise in the NFL.com/NFL Network offices when Josh Gordon caught a 62-yard touchdown pass to put Cleveland up 14-0 on the defending Super Bowl champions. Of course, it was only a matter of time before the shock and awe dissipated.

Elliot Harrison is an analyst on NFL Network's NFL Fantasy Live show, weekdays at 1 p.m. ET and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET. Follow him on Twitter @Harrison_NFL

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs drop after Tyreek Hill trade; Bucs, Broncos up 15 spots

What does the league pecking order look like after the opening wave of free agency? Dan Hanzus updates his NFL Power Rankings with changes at No. 1 and No. 32, plus PLENTY of movement in between.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Rams rule after Super Bowl LVI; how do the other 31 teams shake out?

With Super Bowl LVI in the rearview, Dan Hanzus provides his NFL Power Rankings one final time before offseason madness kicks into high gear. Check out the full rundown, 1 to 32.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Championship Sunday: Chiefs soar to No. 1 after EPIC win; Packers, Titans spiral

How do the four remaining teams -- the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Rams -- stack up heading into Championship Sunday? Where do the Divisional Round losers finish? Dan Hanzus provides a fresh batch of NFL Power Rankings.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Bills booming after Josh Allen's historic night

The Bills, Chiefs and Rams all cruised into the Divisional Round, but only one of them moved up in Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings. See where all 14 playoff teams rank after Round 1 of the 2021 postseason.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers surge past Cowboys, Rams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

With the 2021 regular season officially in the books, Dan Hanzus checks in on his NFL Power Rankings for one final 1-32 evaluation before Super Bowl LVI.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Bengals crack top five; Cowboys, Colts drop

The Bengals beat the Chiefs and the Raiders topped the Colts this past Sunday, yet both winners sit below the teams they respectively vanquished in Dan Hanzus' Week 18 NFL Power Rankings. See where all 32 squads place heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Bengals back in top 10; Chargers take a tumble

Joe Burrow's dominant performance drove a Bengals leap in this week's Power Rankings, while a lackluster showing sank the Chargers' standing. Check out Dan Hanzus' updated look at the league hierarchy, 1-32.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Colts pass Patriots; AFC North teams bunched

With 15 weeks of the 2021 regular season in the books, only one NFL team has clinched a playoff spot -- and the Power Rankings are as fluid as ever. Check out Dan Hanzus' updated look at the league hierarchy, 1-32.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Rams, 49ers climb; Ravens slipping

With just four weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season, Dan Hanzus executes a grand reshuffling of the NFL Power Rankings. We're talkin' 29 of 32 teams on the move, people! Check out the updated league hierarchy.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Dolphins trending up; Vikings, Raiders sinking

Dan Hanzus updates the 2021 NFL season hierarchy with his Week 14 Power Rankings. Are the Dolphins rolling toward a playoff berth? Can the Vikings or Raiders right the ship?

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Bengals rocket into top 10, while Cowboys tumble out of top five

What does the NFL pecking order look like in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season? In Dan Hanzus' updated Power Rankings, the Bengals rocket into the top 10, the Cowboys tumble out of the top five and there's another change at No. 1.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Patriots rise, Bills fall as pecking order changes from top to bottom

In his Week 12 Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus makes changes at No. 1 and No. 32, with a whole lot of reshuffling in between. And yes, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are back in the contender tier.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW