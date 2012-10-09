NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Packers drop; Bears rejoin top five

Week 5 is in the books, and the best team is ... well, still the best team.
The Houston Texans (barely) disposed of the New York Jets on Monday night, despite not playing their most impressive game. While 5-0 Houston will cruise home to face the reeling Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, their Monday night opponents are 2-3 and searching for a passing game.
One of the lowlights of the 23-17 Jets loss was when Tim Tebow entered the fray to a roar around the stadium. The most famous backup quarterback since Steamin' Willie Beamen threw an almost-perfect deep ball that should've been caught by Jason Hill. It wasn't.
Too bad that would be the only throw for Tebow all night. And just one in a myriad of reasons why the Jets are stuck in reverse.
As for the other 30 teams in the league, let the dissension commence ...
San Francisco has won its past two games by a combined score of 79-3. Just sayin', before we get to the "Atlanta should be No. 2" argument.
Oh, and by the way, if Reggie Wayne's ridiculous performance (13 catches, 212 yards and one very clutch touchdown) didn't convince you he's a Hall of Famer -- with or without Peyton Manning -- we've got nothing for ya here ...
**Week 1**,
[Arian Foster](/player/arianfoster/79555/profile): 26 carries, 79 yards.
**Week 2**,
[Darren McFadden](/player/darrenmcfadden/284/profile): 11 carries, 22 yards.
**Week 3**,
[Shonn Greene](/player/shonngreene/79563/profile): 19 carries, 40 yards.
**Week 4**,
[Ryan Williams](/player/ryanwilliams/2495474/profile): 13 carries, 26 yards.
**Week 5**,
[BenJarvus Green-Ellis](/player/benjarvusgreen-ellis/929/profile): 9 carries, 14 yards.
[Fantasy](http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball), reality, whatever -- makes no difference. Starting tailbacks have been MIA. (See what I did there? MIA ... Miami ... I know, awful.)
On another note that's also not positive, Tennessee is the first team in NFL history to allow 30 points or more in its first five games of the season.
