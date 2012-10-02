NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings keep rising; Jets plummet

So much to like about Week 4 ...
... Matt Ryan's moon shot to Roddy White with the unblemished Atlanta Falcons on the brink of a bad loss. The Houston Texans' defense imposing its will on the NFL. Getting the regular referees back, mistakes and all.
First, we have some Power Rankings accounting to address. We're at the point in the season when Team A beating Team B doesn't necessarily mean Team A will be ranked higher than Team B. Case in point: The Oakland Raiders upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 (by a thread). Of course, the Raiders didn't jump from No. 32 to the Steelers' spot in the rankings, considering Oakland has looked awful every other time out. The Minnesota Vikings upset the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, yet the Vikes still lag behind in the rankings because they just don't stack up, 22 on 22, on both teams' best day. The Indianapolis Colts beat those Vikings in Week 2, but of course, they trail Minnesota due to losses -- one a blowout and the other at home to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
On another note, there was a lot of Twitter traffic regarding this week's games. My favorite was a response to my tweet about the Cowboys' prime-time woes that addressed Dez Bryant's Monday night showing:
Not sure any wideout in football hurts his team more than No. 88 in Dallas, and where the 'Boys rank this week reflects that. As far as the other 31 clubs and your opinions ...
Just playing football > gloating in a Patrick Crayton-esque way after every big play you make