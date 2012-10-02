NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings keep rising; Jets plummet

Mike Shanahan is not playing around these days. Alfred Morris continues to get a massive workload, and the kid is making it count. The rookie running back out of Florida Atlantic got 21 more carries in Tampa, and now has 82 for the season. Who would have thought Morris would be in the top five in rushing, or even tied for third in carries? Washington moves up eight spots because of the strong play of Robert Griffin III, the development of a true lead tailback and nearly every team that was right ahead of Washington in last week's rankings losing.