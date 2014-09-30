NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Lions hit top 10; Patriots plummet

Wildly unpredictable and volatile movement.
That's your Week 5 Power Rankings!
The Patriots and Saints were hammered, and their continual lackluster play means no more blind faith that they'll turn things around. Meanwhile, we're starting to get to the point in the season where the head-to-head matchups will mean less and less in this arena. The Bills beat the Bears in Week 1 ... yet, Chicago is ranked higher. The Vikings toppled the Falcons on Sunday ... yet, Atlanta is ranked higher. And so on. In those cases, a QB change and a QB ailment play a role. In other quarterback news ...
Awesome.
Darn right.
Tony Romo and Philip Rivers, two quarterbacks who have been much-maligned over the years, are playing at a very high level for their respective teams, each of whom are 3-1. The latter's team only moved up one spot this week -- such is life when you're near the top of the mountain -- while Dallas made a sizeable leap in our Week 5 Power Rankings. As for the other 30 teams, see below. And feel free to share your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
So, let the dissension commence!
We've received much feedback regarding the Bengals topping this pecking order, and how "Everybody knows the Seahawks are the best team." Yep, and everyone knew the Athletics would sweep the Reds in the 1990 World Series.
On the offensive side of the ball, sure am interested in how the touches will be appropriated to Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown throughout the rest of the season ...
*Moss and Welker >>>>>>>>>>>>> Edelman and Amendola.* Maybe everyone can think about that fact before further disparaging
Tom Brady.
</content:power-ranking>
The Bills' defense has certainly played well enough to win. They have allowed opponents to post just 16.5 offensive points per game -- so don't put J.J. Watt's great play (and Manuel's blunder) on them.