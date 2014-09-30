NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Lions hit top 10; Patriots plummet

As I mentioned above, many people were frustrated over the Seahawks not being No. 1 after hanging on in Week 3 to beat the Broncos in OT (thanks, in part, to a coin flip). I guess losses mean nothing anymore? For the record, I have Seattle returning to the Super Bowl. That said, in the Power Rankings, we can only call what we see to this point. All told, a top-five slot right now is a testament to how solid Pete Carroll's roster really is. The 'Hawks aren't playing their best football. What happens when they do?