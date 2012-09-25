NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Houston Texans claim No. 1 spot

Speechless in Seattle. Tate Gate.
The last play of the Seattle Seahawks' 14-12 "win" over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night will be recalled for years to come. Combine that with the bogus pass-interference call on Green Bay's Sam Shields -- not to mention a series of other questionable calls, including one on Seattle's Kam Chancellor -- and the overall result in the Great Northwest felt a wee bit unsatisfying, as a few folks have noted in the aftermath ...
Lombardi: Enough is enough
After three weeks of bad penalties and bad calls, Michael Lombardi is ready for the regular officials to return. More ...
But let's put aside what the rest of the sports world is opining about -- the Golden Tate touchdown/M.D. Jennings interception -- for a moment and go in a slightly different direction. The Packers-Seahawks game further illuminated an issue that is tough to stomach -- namely, that illegal contact and pass-interference penalties on defensive backs are creeping up on absolute absurdity (thank goodness Dwyane Wade doesn't play receiver). These calls are as inconsistently flagged as any judgment in the game today. Bottom line: A defensive back has the right to try to catch the ball. It's not the cornerback's fault when a quarterback makes a poor throw, or when he jumps a route that fooled no one. The Denver Broncos got an uber-important gimme against the Houston Texans (fortunately, it didn't change the outcome), and we all saw what happened on Monday Night Football (outcome altered). But we move on, as the league always does. So ...
... Tennessee looked like a professional football team. Oakland woke up. Ditto Kansas City. On a related note, the once-formidable Saints are the NFC's only winless team. Dallas still can't block anybody -- but is 2-1. There's also a new sheriff in town, and for the first time in a long time, it's not an NFC team.
Per usual, you can bestow your football brilliance upon @Harrison_NFL. So let's push off on this deal...
... on any given Sunday.
OK, getting away from the play we've all seen 35,000 times by now, what a performance by the Seahawks' front seven, which dominated in the first half with eight sacks. Some of those guys push off better than Golden Tate, and that's really saying something. (Sorry, I can't help myself.)