NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Houston Texans claim No. 1 spot

But let's put aside what the rest of the sports world is opining about -- the Golden Tate touchdown/M.D. Jennings interception -- for a moment and go in a slightly different direction. The Packers-Seahawks game further illuminated an issue that is tough to stomach -- namely, that illegal contact and pass-interference penalties on defensive backs are creeping up on absolute absurdity (thank goodness Dwyane Wade doesn't play receiver). These calls are as inconsistently flagged as any judgment in the game today. Bottom line: A defensive back has the right to try to catch the ball. It's not the cornerback's fault when a quarterback makes a poor throw, or when he jumps a route that fooled no one. The Denver Broncos got an uber-important gimme against the Houston Texans (fortunately, it didn't change the outcome), and we all saw what happened on Monday Night Football (outcome altered). But we move on, as the league always does. So ...