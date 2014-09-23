NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Bengals at No. 1; Packers slide

It might have been a takedown, but it was clear Raiders guard Gabe Jackson beat his man at the point of attack on the run by Darren McFadden that appeared to tie the Raiders' matchup with the Patriots late in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Curious what the unbiased fan would say about that play, in which a touchdown was wiped out by a penalty called on Jackson. Either way, we saw a heckuva lot more fight out of this group in the loss to New England than we did the previous week. Now we just need to see some wins.