NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Chargers soar; Seahawks tumble

Week 2 is just barely in the books, and we're already talking about all the hurt players, from Jamaal Charles to Knowshon Moreno to A.J. Green to DeSean Jackson to Vernon Davis ... we could literally go on and on. And thus, ranking teams today means considering who is out tomorrow.
Making the process even more difficult: There were upsets and close contests galore, one of which included a third-string quarterback starting for the first time -- on the road, no less -- and delivering a big W for a Rams team that so desperately needed it. While Austin Davis' adventure in Tampa flew somewhat under the radar, the weather there sure as heck didn't; that story is below. And we have a new No. 1. So take a long look -- and share your take (@HarrisonNFL is the place, peeps).
Let the dissension commence ...
Nice pass deflection by Broncos defender Terrance Knighton on that fourth-down stop at the end; it must have felt good, if for no other reason than because the play stood. Hey, some wins ain't pretty, but they'll all count when this club is 13-3.
Consider this just a whisper, but after watching his performance in the preseason and in Week 2, is it possible that Cincinnati rookie Jeremy Hill is more effective running the football than second-year pro Giovani Bernard? (Let me know what you think @HarrisonNFL.)
Yeah, so that's what the Seahawks' linebackers felt like on Sunday ... probably.
Would you believe that in the 94-year history of the Packers -- which includes the great years of Don Hutson, Carroll Dale, James Lofton, Sterling Sharpe and Donald Driver -- Don Beebe has the third-most receiving yards in a game? Don freaking Beebe?! He put up 220 yards against the 49ers in a fantastic Monday night thriller in 1996, a 23-20 overtime win in Week 7 -- and went on to finish the season with 699 yards. I must find this contest on VHS for my collection. Any of you fans have it? Hit me up @HarrisonNFL.
Love that this team is 2-0. Love even more that the Bills are staying in Buffalo. Love less that I missed this game pick, but, well, I don't really care. The Bills are not leaving the city in which they were based when they won the 1964 and '65 AFL championships, as well as four straight AFC crowns under Marv Levy. And don't sleep on the Ground Chuck years, either.
Stevan Ridley, meanwhile, ran for New England with the determination of a man who once lost his job for fumbling. Weird.
Somebody tell Ryan Tannehill and the Dolphins' passing game that repeatedly rebounding from mediocre performances does not a comeback story make.
Didn't love the penalties by the Ravens. Did love the use of the two-tight end sets. Did anyone start Owen Daniels (two touchdowns for Baltimore) in fantasy besides his Cousin Eddie and people in nine-tight end leagues?
It's not panic time yet, but the red button is blinking and ready to be pushed.
By the way, how about *that* for a fun timeout? It's worth noting that back in 2007, when he was defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, Rex Ryan lost a game in the same way -- except that time, he was the assistant whose sideline call wiped away a momentous play, in that case a fourth-and-1 stop that could have interrupted the Patriots' undefeated regular season.
On that note, we realize that Indy made a huge investment in Richardson, giving up a first-round pick in the trade to acquire him, but enough already.
Nice win in Nashville for the
Cowboys.
Dez Bryant needs to sport more gold under that jersey, though.
And major props to the Houston Texans, who have already matched last year's win total. Of course, all of their losses in 2013 came after Week 2. We need to see a victory against someone other than the Redskins and Raiders before we get all kittens and rainbows with this club.