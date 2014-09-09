NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: 49ers rise up, Patriots plummet

Obviously not a good week for the Ravens, who cut franchise stalwart Ray Rice after shocking video emerged of the running back punching his now-wife in an Atlantic City casino elevator. Football aside, this is just an ugly situation, for the team and the NFL. But I am paid to supply football analysis, so here's where I have to do my job. The Rice release further underscores the Ravens' question marks at running back. (Suddenly, Justin Forsett's name is popping up in fantasy circles and sports talk radio shows more than it has since ... well ... since he was a backup in Seattle. Or something like that, anyway.) Still, despite Baltimore's backfield concerns, the secondary might be a more pressing issue. That unit took some lumps against the Bengals.