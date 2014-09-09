NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: 49ers rise up, Patriots plummet

... OK, that last one only looked like it would happen for a bit. Heck, Jacksonville getting up 17-0 on Philly counts as an upset, considering the way things have gone for that franchise recently. Yet, the real upsets -- like the Bills herding the Bears in Chicago, and the Falcons outlasting the Saints -- forced some serious rejiggering in the Power Rankings.
Yeah, there's that, too. The 49ers were ranked seventh in last week's pecking order, as low as we've had them in a long time, so they responded by walking into Dallas and walking all over the Cowboys. While we're in full mea culpa mode, here's a hearty congratulations to Frank Gore, who crossed the 10,000-yard mark in that game. Talk about a fantastic feat going underreported ...
One ranking that can't ruffle many feathers: the No. 1 team below. There should be little debate about which team is in Beast Mode at the outset of the 2014 season. But if you have issues with the rest of the board, @HarrisonNFL is the place for such banter.
So, without further ado, let the dissension commence ...
1) The Seahawks have the best chance to repeat since the Patriots following the 2003 and '04 seasons.
2) The gulf between reality and fantasy -- where all those pre-draft rankers were worried about Christine Michael and Bob Turbin eating into Marshawn Lynch's production -- remains large.
One very large bright spot for the Horseshoe on Sunday night: Dwayne Allen. The big tight end made an impact with a 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The third-year pro should make waves in two-tight formations all season.
But I don't want to belittle the understandable excitement in Minnesota. The Vikings went 4-0 in the preseason and simply hammered the Rams (at their place, to boot).
OK, now let's get back to our regularly scheduled recap-last-week-and-look-forward-to-next-week programming ...
[Nice win](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2014090702/2014/REG1/bills@bears) for a fan base that needed one. Of course, we've seen this before -- like in 2003, when the Drew Bledsoe-led
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) spanked the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) in Week 1 ... before stumbling to a 6-10 season. Next up for the 2014
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF): an AFC East rival that
[just beat the division favorite in Week 1](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2014090705/2014/REG1/patriots@dolphins). What's the key against Miami? Well, it'd help if the pass rush could get more pressure on the QB than it did in Week 1. But even if
[Ryan Tannehill](/player/ryantannehill/2532956/profile) proves elusive,
[Kyle Williams](/player/kylewilliams/2506931/profile) and Co.
*must* shut down
[Knowshon Moreno](/player/knowshonmoreno/79619/profile) and
[Lamar Miller](/player/lamarmiller/2533034/profile).
</content:power-ranking>
*We're losing to the [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN), man.* ...
*I know every [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) D-lineman's number.* ...
*Don't they know [Eric Fisher](/player/ericfisher/2539213/profile) was the No. 1 pick in the draft?* ...
*What's [$68 million](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000386565/article/alex-smith-avoids-teamfriendly-chiefs-contract) divided by three interceptions?* ...
*We're losing to the [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN), man.*
</content:power-ranking>