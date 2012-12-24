NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Atlanta Falcons reclaim top spot

Shades of 2006 and '09 in Pittsburgh, when decent teams couldn't do enough to get into the playoffs. This Steelers team dealt with many injuries along the offensive line, at running back, in the secondary, at linebacker, and of course, at quarterback. And yet, Pittsburgh has still outscored the opposition in 2012. Give this organization a ton of credit, as its "bad" years are of the 8-8 and 9-7 variety. Since 2004, Pittsburgh is 96-47 with two Super Bowl rings, another Super Bowl appearance, and a helluva lot of quality football in between. All this must be my Pittsburgh Coast bias.