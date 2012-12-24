NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Atlanta Falcons reclaim top spot

Week 17 is here, as are the NFL.com Power Rankings. Or maybe I should just say, Merry Christmas, Broncos fandom ...
Considering the abuse this space took from those who felt Denver was being disrespected, it's amazing we're not pushing Tatum Bell Fatheads on the website in response. It should also be noted that having a team at fifth overall is now viewed as a slap in the face. You'd think they were undefeated, or had won nine in a row coming into last weekend. Oh ... wait.
Yes, Denver continues a more prodigious streak than the roll you were on with "Breakfast Club," "Young Guns" and "Men at Work." Frankly, "Emilio," I was a "Young Guns II" guy, myself.
Speaking of two, Denver sits at that lofty spot after stampeding the ailing Browns, pushing the winning run to 10 in a row and the overall record to 12-3. The Broncos sit behind only the red-hot Falcons, who are 13-2, with one of those victories coming courtesy of three Peyton Manning picks. Who would win now? Maybe we'll find out in New Orleans.
As for the rest of the league, let us know how we did in the rankings -- @HarrisonNFL is the dropbox.
Until then, Happy Holidays, and of course, let the dissension ride ...
The defending Super Bowl champions have been the most inconsistent team in the NFL, bar none. Consider: They almost blew a 23-point lead in Dallas ... then lost two in a row ... blew out the Packers, 38-10 ... then lost ... hung a 52-burger on the Saints ... got shut out, 34-0 ... then lost big on Sunday. Who are these guys?
... But it's Christmas, and we're pointing out the bright spots. With this team, it has to start with Doug Martin, who won't win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he sure as hell should get strong support. Martin has 1,766 yards from scrimmage this season with a game to play. A lot of league observers thought he could play, but no one anticipated Martin threatening 2,000 yards of offense.
