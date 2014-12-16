NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Patriots back at No. 1; Bills rise

The Week 16 NFL Power Rankings are in, with an annual reminder for football fans far and wide ...
Take a close look at the teams that won important games this past week, positioning themselves for the playoffs. They all played championship-caliber defense:
» Buffalo stayed alive in the postseason race by forcing a pair turnovers and a fumble/safety from The Turnover-less One, Aaron Rodgers.
» New England completely shut down the Dolphins' offense in the second half.
» Denver hit the road and held the Chargers to their second-lowest point total of the season.
» The Seahawksand Lions continued to play fantastic defense, as they've done all year.
Then there was that Dallas defense, which did allow 27 points to the Eagles. But considering it was on the road, and considering one of the touchdowns was gift-wrapped by a fumble deep in Cowboys territory, Rod Marinelli's group wasn't too shabby.
Now, on to other things ...
Love weird facts. And the Bengals really did win 30-zip that week. Cleveland's quarterback was Charlie Football -- I mean, Charlie Frye.
Agreed, man. It's challenging, but fun, too. You'll see the shakeup in the top 10 below. Remember, we are not going to overreact to one game, so Kyle Orton has not entered the MVP discussion. That aside, feel free to share your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
You had the feeling New England would pull away on Sunday, and that's precisely what Bill Belichick's team did, going on a 27-0 run after halftime to seal the AFC East and bring home-field advantage throughout the playoffs that much closer.
*These guys are faster than the DBs at Rice. Gee willikers. ... Ah, heck. Shake it off, man -- Hoyer would have two of those by now. ... Next time I'm in Vegas, I've got to see ["Absinthe."](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUCDDakBr5Y) Hear that show is killer.*.
Despite the missed time, has Odell Beckham Jr. made it impossible to overlook him for Offensive Rookie of the Year? (@HarrisonNFL)
***UPDATE:** It appears [time might have run out]() for Cutler in Chicago, as [Jimmy Clausen](/player/jimmyclausen/497108/profile) will be the [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI)' starting quarterback versus the [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) on Sunday.*
So yell at me here, but I'm with Rex Ryan on this one. Real Jets fans want a win, not a higher draft position. There probably isn't a Peyton Manning in this draft, as Ryan pointed out. And to tie a bow on it, the Packers would have taken Tony Mandarich in '89, even if they had earned the first pick. Aikman still would've ended up in Dallas. You get the point. Go Jets.