NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Patriots back at No. 1; Bills rise

Difficult position for rookie Tom Savage to be in Sunday, forced into the lineup after presumably getting few practice reps all season, facing the best team in the division -- and on the road, no less. Savage sure didn't look ruggedly sexy when he turned to hand off to no one on one of his first plays from scrimmage. That said, he was not a total disaster and ended up making a few solid throws in the loss. Not to mention, the one-score defeat -- and the fact that Houston made Andrew Luck look more like Ryan Fitzpatrick -- says a lot about how far this team has come. Unfortunately, the Texans they won't even have Savage this week.