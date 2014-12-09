NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Seattle Seahawks rejoin top five

We laid out some general Packers thoughts above, so let's go more micro here ... Aaron Rodgers now has 23 touchdowns and zero interceptions at home, with a 132.6 passer rating. Seriously, those are Tecmo Super Bowl numbers. And thus, this is also an appropriate time to mention that many people took umbrage with my comment in last week's Power Rankings that Tom Brady is the best quarterback since Joe Montana. Rodgers' name was mentioned quite often on my Twitter feed (@HarrisonNFL) and in the comments section. As fantastic as he is, A-Rodge doesn't have the time served (this is his seventh year as a starter) to threaten. Here is how I have the post-Montana QBs stacking up -- i.e., here are the best of all the guys who entered the NFL in the '90s and beyond. (For now, anyway.)