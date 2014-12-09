NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Seattle Seahawks rejoin top five

The Packers didn't, but considering they could have put up another 50-burger if they'd wanted to, we're not removing them from the top spot. A week after beating the former No. 1 in our Power Rankings, Aaron Rodgers and Co. did not come out flat against the Falcons in prime time -- they just didn't flatten anyone on defense. In other news ...
Here they come ...
Alrighty; calm down, Ravens fans. (Wait ... Is it Ravens Nation? Birds of a Feather? Dr. Ravenwood?)
OK, enough shenanigans -- we have a whole league to discuss (and rank). And in addition to the content below, be sure to check out the "Power Rankings Show" on NFL.com and NFL NOW. We go in-depth on the league hierarchy -- and show some video, to boot! Lastly, be sure to share your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
1) Tom Brady
3) Brett Favre
4) Drew Brees
a) Gutty wins like that are precisely why I still feel confident in my Super Bowl prediction.
b) Bringing back LeGarrette Blount -- a highly motivated LeGarrette Blount -- was genius.
c) Jamie Collins can really play.
By the way, I faced a guy in my fantasy football playoffs who started Joique Bell on Sunday -- and of course, that tipped Matthew Stafford pass fell right into Bell's hands in front of the goal line. Exactly how you draw it up.
***Power Rankings side note:*** I might be coming around on that "
[J.J. Watt](/player/j.j.watt/2495488/profile) for MVP" push. Maybe.
</content:power-ranking>
The bottom line is, this club is eventually going to have to enter the expectation phase, in which the Bills will actually be expected to beat a good team on the road as opposed to getting kudos for keeping it close. Not trying to be harsh; that's just what this pro game is all about.
Well, you can start with the pass rush. Been saying it all year, but Chris Long's absence and return were underreported. Did you see how the Rams got to the quarterback in Washington on Sunday? Colt McCoy did.
On another front, even the most ardent Vikings supporter (#SKOL) has to laugh at the idea that Teddy Bridgewater was "clutch" for "throwing the winning touchdown pass." Dude, it was a bubble screen that Lucas could've completed. Calm down, highlight commentators.
[William Moore](/player/williammoore/71405/profile): Questionable (foot)
[Paul Soliai](/player/paulsoliai/2507195/profile): Probable (shoulder)
[Julio Jones](/player/juliojones/2495454/profile), Questionable (exhaustion -- toasting Packer DBs too many times)
[Robert Alford](/player/robertalford/2539653/profile), Questionable (wrist)
[Roddy White](/player/roddywhite/2506366/profile), Probable (ankle)
</content:power-ranking>
OK. So what's the issue, Saints fans? New Orleans has never played like this in front of the home folk. Sure, Rob Ryan's defense is deservedly coming under fire, but what about the offense? Is it the play-calling? Drew Brees? The receivers? The offensive line? (Hit me up @HarrisonNFL.) The crazy thing here is that New Orleans can still win the NFC South.
"@HarrisonNFL I think that you will be hard-pressed to justify putting my # Titans any higher than 32 in this week's rankings. #toughseason"
Have to say, I could pose no argument.