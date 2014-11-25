NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Cardinals fall in top-10 shakeup

Pittsburgh was off last week, but in the wake of the Week 11 win at Tennessee, we heard about a billion people (including head coach Mike Tomlin) say, "That's Steeler football." What is "that"? Apparently, it's Pittsburgh pounding the rock on the ground, with Le'Veon Bell eclipsing 200 yards against the Titans. Hold on, that's "Steeler football"? Riding the run game? This club hasn't been doing that for years. This season, Pittsburgh is 20th in run-pass ratio, employing the ground attack just 40.5 percent of the time. Last year, they were 25th. The year before that: 21st. In fact, they haven't finished in the top 10 since 2010, and even then, they weren't one of the teams that ran it 50 percent of the time.