NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Cardinals fall in top-10 shakeup

The Turkey Week NFL Power Rankings are in -- appropriate, following a weekend in which there were plenty of turkeys, including ...
And with that ...
You ain't lying, Ali. Holy cow -- No. 9 in white certainly had some time to throw late in that game. And on that note, let's continue campaigning for an offensive lineman as Offensive Rookie of the Year. Zack Martin, the standout rook from Notre Dame, was one of the men responsible for all that time. Meanwhile, the Giants will have plenty of time to think about missed opportunities this offseason, starting Dec. 29.
OK, it's time to get into the updated pecking order. As always, feel free to share your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
Power Rankings side note: Heard the Eric Berry news, as did the rest of you, and it certainly struck me. You know, we wear the breast cancer awareness pins here at the NFL offices, and players wear the pink gloves, hand towels, shoes, etc. But seeing a young man with this much potential learn of something like this at midseason really affected me. Of course, it's nothing compared to what those who love Berry are feeling. But I want to convey how much I hope Berry gets healthier, and right quick.