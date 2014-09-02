NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Seahawks, Broncos reign

Real games? ... Check.
Predictions for the 2014 NFL season
See how your team stacks up -- for now -- in these Week 1 rankings, which are always the trickiest to do. Consider that we're rolling together everything that's occurred since mid-May and laying it out on the great platter of opinions below. So much happened in the past three-plus months, but what does it all mean? How much can we factor in the fact that Josh McCown had a sparkling completion percentage in August?
The jumbled mess of data we have is just that, and it's up to us to decipher what among it is diddly-poo (thank you, Jim Mora) and what is important, times two (Eli Manning's torrid, er, horrid start). Take a gander below ... then provide us with your take on our take -- @HarrisonNFL is the dropbox. Should be fun.
Now, let's get to it!
Good to hear Rob Gronkowski saying he's "ready to go" for Sunday, though.
... Yeah, I was wondering how I was going to follow that sentence up, too. Sometimes, the writer becomes the reader. Sometimes, the 35-year-old Hall-of-Very-Gooder becomes the Comeback Player of the Year and a likely Hall of Famer. Go Reggie Wayne.
1) Who is Jay Cutler at this point in his career, and will he play 16 games?
2) Can the middle of the defense stop anybody?
3) Just how bad will the special teams coverage be?
4) Here's a new term for the post- Devin Hester era: returner-by-committee.
5) How will the safeties perform this season?
Baltimore had better figure this out, or the relatively immobile Joe Flacco will be in trouble again. He played effectively in Week 3 of the preseason, but one wonders how he'd fare against a defense playing nickel and dime most of the time.
(OK, truth be told, I missed said draft. I was on autopick, and Jones fell to me. But I digress.)
This team has to figure out a) whether rookie Devonta Freeman is ready to be the bell-cow back and b) what they have in second-round pick Ra'Shede Hageman on defense. If both players grow up fast, the 4-12 mark of 2013 will seem like a distant memory.
Ah, what to make of the impressive performance in Buffalo and quarterback Josh McCown's highly efficient preseason (74.1 percent completion rate). This team, in theory, could finish 9-7 if all goes well -- and yet, there are questions that August football simply can't fully answer.
Still, Scott Smith over at buccaneers.com wrote a solid piece listing some stats from the past few weeks that the team can hang its hat on.
Side note: Thinking running back Joique Bell makes a big contribution this year.
The player who held that title three years ago -- defensive end DeMarcus Ware -- is, of course, in Denver after being released by Dallas this offseason. That's OK, though; the Cowboys didn't need him, anyway, as the defense looks awesome. Wait ...
[Jake Locker](/player/jakelocker/2495194/profile) looks good, though. (
*Stay healthy, stay healthy, stay healthy ...*)
So what do Vikings fans make of the team's perfect preseason? I'd love to know. ( @HarrisonNFL).
This team must lean on running back Alfred Morris -- and I think he's up to the challenge. Give him 1,400 yards.