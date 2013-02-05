NFL Power Rankings: Ravens earn top spot going into offseason

The Indianapolis Colts have some core pieces, no question. The expectation here, however, is that Indy will take a step back. The magical 11-5 season was just that. The Colts continually pulled out tight ballgames while getting blown out in losses. That's not to say this club falls to 6-10, but some of those squeakers will go the other way in 2013. The Colts were outscored by 30 points over the course of the season, and two of their most prominent players -- Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney -- are getting long in the tooth. Freeney, who didn't fit the new defensive scheme well, will likely be donning a new uni in 2013. They have some money to play with this offseason, so get ready for some Irsay tweetage.