NFL Power Rankings: Broncos, Patriots on AFC collision course

Nothing has occurred to alter the perception in this space. Basically, the Denver Broncos are the best team in football until proven otherwise. Eleven wins in a row did much to change this writer's mind, but more importantly, having home-field advantage is huge, especially if the AFC Championship Game ends up being the New England-Denver clash everyone thinks it will be. Remember how different last season's Broncos looked in front of the home folks in the wild-card round versus the divisional game on the road (against the Patriots)? Granted, those were different opponents, and this is a different Denver team. But you get the point ...