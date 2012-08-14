NFL Power Rankings: Atlanta Falcons rise, Chicago Bears fall

Boy, Dick LeBeau is going to have to do one of his best coaching jobs ever this season. Rule changes have already caused the middle of the field to be gravy for tight ends across the league. Troy Polamalu can be a liability in coverage, while the jury is out on safety Ryan Clark at this stage of his career. Meanwhile, 10-year veteran Larry Foote isn't exactly posting the kind of Darrell Green-esque times necessary to keep up with athletic tight ends from his inside linebacker spot. Todd Haley had better give this team three touchdowns and a Shaun Suisham chip shot each Sunday if Pittsburgh hopes to play in the postseason.