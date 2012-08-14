NFL Power Rankings: Atlanta Falcons rise, Chicago Bears fall

If ever there was a worse preseason game than Dallas Cowboys-Oakland Raiders, these eyes didn't see it. It was the same old (recent) story for two of the league's most storied franchises: a pair of clubs that just can't seem to get out of their own way.
The Cowboys suffered through dumb penalties on Monday night, while the Raiders' offense continually undermined big plays by stalling ... then going backward. Terrelle Pryor took a late-game sack on a screen pass, of all things, ultimately leaving the Cowboys' fate to be decided from fourth-and-26 (Freddie Mitchell, anyone?). Dallas' offensive line looked as tough as Dallas' offensive line normally does, which is to say like Kenny Chesney in one of his sleeveless man-salmon tank tops and a seashell choker.
Two of the most-penalized teams in the NFL eventually brought the sordid 3-0 affair to an end (Dallas "won"), but in the process inspired no confidence in our latest rankings -- our first since taking the league's temperature after April's draft.
(Note: Arrows reflect change in standings from the most recent power rankings.)