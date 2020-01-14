NFL Power Rankings: 49ers on top before Championship Sunday

What a dominant display by the 49ers on Saturday. The Vikings went into Levi's Stadium riding a wave of momentum after knocking off the mighty Saints the week prior, but it took less than a half to understand Minnesota was completely out of its depth against this conference superpower. The Niners allowed just 147 yards of total offense and piled up 186 yards on the ground. They tripled the Vikings in first downs (21 to 7) and held the ball for more than 38 minutes of game time. In other words, it was the perfect playoff performance, the combination of game plan and execution that has won Super Bowls for decades. Can the Niners replicate the formula against the Packers? If you're Kyle Shanahan, I imagine you're feeling pretty confident, based on the last time these two teams played. The Packers deserve respect, but the Niners are a smart pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.