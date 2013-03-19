NFL Power Rankings: 49ers claim No. 1 amid free agency frenzy

Yep, the last few weeks of the pro football news cycle need to be HGH tested. Beyond the Miami Dolphins showering money on Mike Wallace and crew, Blaine Gabbert's reputation among assistant coaches approaching his level of play and the 12th Man jumping up and down over good fortune (Cliff Avril, Percy Harvin and the Seahawks generally not sucking), we've experienced tons of fun in and around the league.
No, Albert Haynesworth still hasn't been signed. Jermon Bushrod has, though. Greg Jennings, too. We had a big trade, an NFC East defense was completely remade, and Paul Kruger can afford a maid.
This has been an exciting time of year -- if not a confusing one -- since free agency started two decades back. Thus, it's an appropriate time to take a gander at how all the member clubs stack up, based on how they finished the 2012 season, free agency and upside. Per the usual, hit us up with your relevant thoughts: @Harrison_NFL is the dropbox.
Now, let the dissension commence ...
NOTE: The following pecking order reflects changes from the first official Power Rankings of the 2013 season, published right after Super Bowl XLVII. Click here to review that edition.
1) What can new head coach Mike McCoy get out of the woefully inconsistent offense?
2) How effective can Philip Rivers be without major talent at the skill positions?
Those skill positions might not improve greatly, either, as the Chargers likely will hit offensive line in the first round of the draft. Rivers must refrain from a common pitfall: trying to do too much.