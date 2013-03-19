NFL Power Rankings: 49ers claim No. 1 amid free agency frenzy

Losing Wes Welker is no small deal, but is it cool if we say it's no big deal? Yeah, Tom Brady was ticked. He got all fired up back in 2006 over Deion Branch, too. Granted, Welker > Branch. Not to worry: Danny Amendola can catch none-yard outs, too. Moreover, the reality is that the New England Patriots had yet to win it all with Welker, and they got younger with the addition of Amendola. All in all, this was not a bad move by New England. As a side note, the cold business approach has hurt this organization in small ways over the years. We'll reserve judgment on Welkergate until at least Week 12.