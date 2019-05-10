NFL playoff droughts: Team most likely to end dry spell in 2019?

The Cardinals have their new head coach and rookie hot-shot quarterback in place. Of course, they thought they had that last year, and now Steve Wilks and Josh Rosen collect paychecks from other people. In any event, the Cards now believe they are where they need to be, as they attempt to regain NFC relevance. This is unlikely to be an overnight project, which is reflected in where I have them ranked in this exercise. Still, if Kyler Murray is as special as many people say he is, maybe he does have a transformational effect in the desert. It's unlikely to happen in 2019, but that possibility tells you why the Cardinals took such an unconventional path to where they are now.