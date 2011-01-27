NFL: Players to miss out on March bonuses if deal is delayed

To that end, the officials pointed to the money that has been spent on new stadiums since 1999 (when the league and union became partners in a program, G3, aimed at spurring investment in better facilities, which would then boost revenues for all). Since then, the league has invested $4.4 billion to get new stadiums built and spent $31.6 billion on aggregate player costs during that time, while the salary-cap credits from the union toward the program during that span total $525 million, according to the league's numbers. Pash pointed out that since this current CBA has been in place there have been no new stadium deals completed (several new stadiums have been built, but the construction deals were in place before 2006).