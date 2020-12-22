NFL players react to 2021 Pro Bowl roster announcement

On Monday afternoon, the NFL announced the complete AFC and NFC rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl.
Players named to the Pro Bowl, as well some of their teammates, weighed in on the selections.
Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Check out the complete AFC and NFC rosters.
The official inactives for Monday's Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals game.
Following the Pro Football Hall of Fame's announcement that Hall of Famer and pass-rushing great Kevin Greene passed away at the age of 58, the NFL community took a moment to offer its condolences.
Cam Newton is disappointed with how the season has gone for him in New England and says he did not live up to the Patriots' standard.
Jim Caldwell has met with the Houston Texans to interview for the team's vacant head coaching position, the team announced Monday.
One of the most prolific pass rushers to ever grace the gridiron, Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has died. He was just 58.
James Conner won't play on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers RB was initially listed as questionable to play with a quad injury but has been ruled out of Monday's tilt, the team announced.
Stephon Gilmore attempted to plant his foot while in coverage Sunday and saw his season end in an instant. Ian Rapoport reports the All-Pro CB suffered a partially torn quadriceps and will undergo surgery but should be able to participate in some portion of the Patriots' offseason program.
In a tightly packed AFC playoff race, Dolphins coach Brian Flores knows this weekend's game against the Raiders is just as important.
Cordarrelle Patterson, briefly sidelined during the Bears' win over the Vikings, avoided a serious knee injury, Tom Pelissero reports. The special teams ace and reserve RB looks to have a pretty good shot of playing against the Jaguars in Week 16. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.