NFL players, owners, coaches remember Dan Rooney

Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney passed away at the age of 84, the team announced Thursday. The NFL community took to social media to honor the Hall of Famer.
"We will celebrate his life and the many ways he left us in a better place."
"Mr. Rooney touched everybody he ever met. Words cannot express the impact he had on me, my family and our organization on a daily basis. The virtues he taught us about faith, family and our great game of football will never be forgotten and always cherished.
"As we move forward, it is not only our obligation to carry on these wonderful virtues in our lives, but to share these same virtues with others the way he shared them with us."
"The passing of Mr. Rooney is a difficult time, not just for myself, the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and the National Football League. But for everyone in the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation.
"In 2007, Mr. Rooney afforded me the opportunity to lead the football team he helped guide throughout his life. For that, I am forever grateful and am honored to have done so.
"After every game, win or lose, Mr. Rooney would enter our locker room, look me in my eye and shake my hand along with every player who stepped foot on the field. He embodied professionalism and was a man who created a family-like atmosphere that will continue on.
"Football examples only scratch the surface of how he impacted mine and the countless other lives he touched."
"Dan Rooney was one of the greatest owners in all of professional sports. More than that he was a great friend who was a man of principle and a role model for any of us privileged to be a part of the NFL. He leaves a legacy on our sport that will last for generations."
"Dan Rooney was an extraordinary man of faith, conviction, reason and peace.
"He loved his family, his Steelers and his Pittsburgh. His values were of America, Ireland and his Church. He was an inspiration to millions throughout America, and in many other lands. He was at home on mean streets, in locker rooms and chapels, with Presidents, Popes, poets and visionaries. Few have served so many so well.
"Dan was my mentor, role model, indispensable supporter and great friend during five decades. In the NFL, he is irreplaceable.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Patricia and his exceptional family."
Paul Tagliabue, former NFL Commissioner
"This is a sad day for anyone who has had an association with the NFL. Whether it be fans, players, coaches, broadcast personnel, media, team owners or club employees, Dan Rooney's influence touched us all -- and made all of our lives better.
"The Rooney's are a royal family in the National Football League, and Dan more than capably followed in the footsteps of his father, Art, a league founder. He shaped the league with instincts, wisdom and a soft-spoken velvet touch. He was a steward and a guardian for the growth and popularity of the NFL, because he loved the game so much.
"My last in-person visit with Dan came just moments after our teams played in Pittsburgh in November. It was a thrilling game that came down to the last possession, and Dan came to the Cowboys locker room to congratulate our team. It was a touching act of kindness and sportsmanship, and a moment that will forever remind me of the dignity and class with which he lived every day of his wonderful life.
"Our thoughts are with Pat, Art II and all of the Rooney family. Dan Rooney's spirit will be remembered and embraced for as long as young boys and men play this game -- and for as long as people gather to watch and enjoy it."
The Colts organization is saddened by the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney. Mr. Rooney was one of the most significant and influential figures in NFL history, and his wide-ranging contributions to the NFL and the game of football have left a lasting imprint.
"Dan Rooney was the best of the best. A 'top floor' Hall of Fame owner for the League and Steelers, with unparalleled contributions to his team and our league through more than a half-century of leadership. Six Lombardi Trophies for Steeler fans and a true guardian of the game. The NFL became the greatest game on earth in part because of Dan's stewardship over the past six-plus decades."
"On behalf of my family and the Detroit Lions organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Patricia, Art, the entire Rooney family and the Steelers organization on the passing of Mr. Rooney.
"Like his father before him, Dan was not only a tremendous owner for the Steelers, but also one who focused on what was best for the entire NFL. His many contributions are well documented, and we are a better league because of Dan and his family."
"My late father (K.S. "Bud" Adams, Jr.) and Ambassador Rooney shared an enduring respect for our game, our league, and each other. Our deepest condolences go out to the Rooney family and the Steelers fans. Our two franchises have a deep history of rivalry; but through all of those years Mr. Rooney's team always earned our respect. He was an iconic owner in our league whose legacy will always be remembered. Always a gentleman, he served his country, his community and the NFL. He will be missed."
"Dan represented the very best of the NFL and our country. He was always humble and kind with a total dedication to his team and his community of Pittsburgh. I will really miss his friendship and the advice that he so willingly shared with me over the last two decades. On behalf of the Eagles organization, Tina and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Rooney family and all of Steelers nation."
"Dan Rooney was an eminent figure in the National Football League. Dan was universally respected by every team, and his voice was listened to by everyone associated with the NFL. Dan was a great competitor, and his teams reflected his competitive spirit and drive. For over half a century, we have been fortunate to enjoy a personal friendship with Dan, and we will miss him. Our thoughts are with his wife Patricia, his son Art, and the entire Rooney family."
"Dan Rooney was a leader, a role model and most of all, a gentleman. His impact on our league has been felt for decades and remains everlasting. We will all miss him. The entire Buccaneer organization sends our deepest condolences to the Steelers and the Rooney family."
"The Green Bay Packers are very saddened to hear of the passing of Dan Rooney. It's a great loss for the National Football League and the Pittsburgh Steelers. I don't think any owner had a bigger impact on the modern NFL than Dan. He was always the voice of reason, had tremendous respect for players and looked out for the interest of our fans.
"On behalf of the Los Angeles Rams and our fans, we send our deepest condolences and thoughts to the Rooney family and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dan Rooney was a well-respected leader and innovator for the National Football League. He dedicated his life to growing all aspects of our game, including diversity and inclusion. He was an honored dignitary for our nation and he treated everyone he met with respect. His many great contributions will live on for football players and fans everywhere."
"The Raiders are truly saddened by the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney. Mr. Rooney's dedication to the NFL was unparalleled and the rivalry forged on the field between the Raiders and Steelers still ranks among the greatest in history. Like my father, Mr. Rooney was a champion of diversity in our sport and his legacy in this league will live on forever."
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news regarding Dan Rooney. When I first entered the NFL, Dan and his family were so gracious to me and my family. They provided guidance on how to build a winning organization, both on and off the field. As important as winning was to Dan, he never lost sight of the importance of giving back to his community. My goal was to build a team that could sustain a winning tradition just like the Rooney family had with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I feel the success we have had as an organization is directly tied to the lessons I learned from Dan. He represented the heart and soul of the National Football League. In my experiences with him at the NFL meetings, I always admired the way he conducted himself, with great humility, dignity and kindness. He was a leader who was respected by everyone associated with this wonderful game. My condolences go out to his wife Patricia, his son Art, as well as his entire family, the many players who played for him and the countless Steeler fans who will mourn his loss."
"Gayle and I were saddened to hear about the passing of Dan Rooney. In addition to being a close friend, Dan Rooney was one of the true visionaries in our sport and our game is what it is today due to the efforts of men like him. He was a true gentleman with impeccable character and integrity who was thoughtful, gracious, caring and a remarkable person, someone who truly embodied everything we should all aspire to be and an example of how we should all live our lives. We have lost a true treasure that will never be replaced and whose legacy will never be forgotten. Our hearts along with our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rooney family and the entire Steelers organization."
"I'm saddened to learn of Dan Rooney's passing and extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Rooney family and everyone in the Steelers organization. Dan's immeasurable contributions to his team, our league and to our country will be a lasting legacy of man and leader respected by so many. Personally, I'll always be grateful for the guidance and friendship he provided to me over the years."