NFL discussing with players social justice patches; Black national anthem to be played Week 1

In an ongoing effort to recognize social justice, the NFL is discussing with players the possibility of wearing helmet decals or jersey patches recognizing those impacted by systemic racism and police brutality throughout the 2020 season, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Thursday, per a source with knowledge of the development.

For example, a player could wear a helmet decal with "G.F." for George Floyd, whose death in May while in Minneapolis police custody has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice.

The decision to wear decals or patches would be left up to individual players, although teams could decide to act as a whole, Wyche added.

Jason Reid of ESPN's The Undefeated first reported the news Thursday.

In addition, "Lift Every Voice and Sing", known as the Black national anthem, will be played before all 16 Week 1 games. The song will be played prior to the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner".

Throughout the 2020 season, the NFL will continue to amplify work done by its players and the families who are trying to address social justice issues.