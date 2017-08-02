NFL players, coaches explain Terrell Davis' place in Hall of Fame

Kurt Warner: At the "NFL Honors" show [in 2016], both of us were on the loser's bus -- we jokingly had fun with it. We went over to the "Honors" show together, and it was funny, because we were talking about the Hall of Fame and how it works out and the fact that there's logjams. It was like he had a spreadsheet with him on how this whole thing was going to work out. He sat there and told me, "OK, here's how it's gonna work, Kurt. OK, you're going to get in next year. Me, I'm going to have to wait a couple years because LT will get in." So here we are at the NFL Honors before either of us are even inducted, and he has this whole theory on how all of this is going to play out. It's like looking at the schedule, like we're going to be 12-4 because of it. So I just sat back and laughed because I don't know how you even think you have an idea of how those voters operate. This was part of the reason that made it so cool this year when I found out that he made it, because in his mind, he had resigned himself to the fact that he wasn't going in this year but the next year. Our careers, to a large degree, parallel each other, so it was cool to get in together. But it was cool to see him rehash this conversation, like "You had this all wrong, my man."