NFL overreactions, Week 14: Steelers' offense is falling apart!

The Steelers' offense is a mess. This was easy to overlook when they were winning, but after two straight losses in Weeks 13 and 14, it's time to talk about it.

The Steelers have scored fewer than 20 points in three straight games. Only the 2-10-1 Bengals have a longer active streak of such low output (five games). In the first 11 weeks, the Steelers averaged 29.8 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. Since Week 12, that number has dropped to 17.0 points per game, tied for fifth-fewest in the NFL during that span.

So what's going on? Well, the Steelers struggle mightily to run the ball; their rushing average of 89.1 yards per game this season is second-worst, better than only the Texans (86.2). Keep in mind, no Super Bowl winner has ever averaged 89.1 rushing yards per game or less.

Secondly, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ seemingly cannot stop throwing the ball to the other team; his streak of four straight games with an interception is his longest since 2015. Big Ben has five picks in his last four games after having four total in his first nine starts of 2020.

The offensive bright spot used to be the wide receiver group, but after three more balls hit the ground on Sunday, the Steelers lead the NFL in drops with 35, per Pro Football Focus.