Around the NFL

NFL, NFLPA discussing potential changes to COVID-19 protocols based on new CDC guidance

Published: Dec 28, 2021 at 01:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

New CDC guidelines are driving potential changes to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols that would cut the isolation period from 10 days to five days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The changes are currently being discussed between the the league, its medical experts and the NFLPA. The move could allow players who test positive on a Monday to play on an ensuing Sunday, although it's not yet clear whether unvaccinated players would be provided the same opportunity, Pelissero added.

A record 106 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the third consecutive Monday for a record-high, per Pelissero.

On Tuesday, Colts starting quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ was placed on the list. Some top players placed on the COVID-19 list Monday include Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon, Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson.

The CDC's recommendation, based on its current understanding of the Omicron variant, calls for a five-day isolation for people who test positive, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of mask-wearing when around others.

Earlier this month, the NFL updated its COVID-19 policy to allow vaccinated individuals to "test out" of protocols more quickly provided the person is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. Unvaccinated players currently must miss 10 days if they test positive for the virus.

The latest discussions come following a rash of recent positive tests that required adjustments to the NFL's Week 15 schedule in the form of three postponed games. The NFL implemented enhanced protocols the following day that included changes to the testing cadence for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin: Road 'getting narrow' for Steelers, Browns as teams prepare for pivotal Week 17 game

The Steelers are running out time. There's the fact Pittsburgh has just two games left to try to mount a last-ditch playoff run. There's also the reality these could be ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final two weeks of his NFL career.
news

Jaguars request interviews with five coordinators for head-coaching position

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first known team to take advantage of the early interview window provided to clubs in search of a coach, and they're moving in multiple directions.
news

Colts place Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list; QB could miss Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts could be without ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ in Week 17 after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jerry Jones pleased with Dak Prescott's 'execution' in Cowboys' blowout win: 'What slump?'

Two weeks ago, Jerry Jones acknowledged that his star quarterback, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, was indeed in a slump. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys owner declared it over, or more accurately, denied its very existence.
news

Dan Campbell open to Jared Goff as Lions starting QB in 2022: 'I don't see why not'

Jared Goff's once uncertain future in Detroit appears close to gaining a bit more clarity following comments from head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals 'know we've got to improve a lot' before even thinking about playoffs

Arizona clinched a playoff berth despite its most recent loss, but securing a spot in the postseason hasn't been the focus. Being a successful football team matters more to coach Kliff Kingsbury.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield will 'bounce back and I think he'll be better for it'

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his teammates have a chance to turn things around drastically in the final couple of weeks if they can win out and get some help from the Rams and Chiefs.
news

Jaylen Waddle continues record pace in Dolphins' win Monday night

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in game-highs of 10 receptions and 92 yards along with the evening's only offensive touchdown to propel the Fins past the host Saints, 20-3.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Saints on Monday night

With steady work from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a whole lot from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins were able to get a hard-fought win as Miami shut down New Orleans for a 20-3 victory on "Monday Night Football." 
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson (MCL) headed to IR, Cam Akers could return Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that RB Darrell Henderson suffered an MCL injury and will be placed on injured reserve, but Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July, could be available for Sunday. 
news

Week 16 Monday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW