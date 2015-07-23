NFL, NFLPA had talks regarding Tom Brady settlement

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, via multiple sources involved in the situation, there were preliminary discussions between the NFL and NFL Players Association about a settlement in the Brady case. Those discussions did not progress and have not continued.
Brady would be amenable to a large fine but does not want to miss any games this season, per Rapoport, adding that it's highly doubtful any deal would get done without an admission of guilt by Brady on some level.
Independent investigator Ted Wells found that it was "more probable than not" that Brady was "at least generally aware of the inappropriate activities" regarding the deflation of Patriots game balls used in the AFC Championship Game against the Colts. Brady has denied any involvement regarding under-inflated footballs used against the Colts.
