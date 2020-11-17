NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results: Nov. 8-14

Published: Nov 17, 2020 at 01:57 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for Nov. 8 -- Nov. 14.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for Nov. 8 -- Nov. 14:

  • 43,148 tests were administered to a total of 7,856 players and team personnel.
  • 17,161 tests were administered to 2,482 players; 25,987 tests were administered to 5,374 personnel.
  • There were 17 new confirmed positive tests among players and 35 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug. 1 – Nov. 14:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug. 1 -- Nov. 14, 95 players and 175 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.

Approximately 645,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug. 1 -- Nov. 14 period.

