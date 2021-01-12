NFL, NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9

Published: Jan 12, 2021 at 01:05 PM

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for January 3– January 9.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for January 3– January 9:

  • 17,459 tests were administered to a total of 2,933 players and team personnel.
  • 6,850 tests were administered to 1,037 players; 10,609 tests were administered to 1,896 personnel.
  • There were 3 new confirmed positive tests among players and 22 new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Jan 9:

  • During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Jan 2, 259 players and 454 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
  • Approximately 939,680 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Jan 9 period.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Packers offense vs. 2019: We're just better

Despite equal 13-3 records, there's a much different feel to this Packers team than the 2019 version. Ahead of Green Bay's postseason-opening NFC Divisional Round tussle with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers chalked up the difference to confidence and just being flat-out better on offense.
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from CFP National Championship, Reaction to Doug Pederson Firing

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks to discuss the CFP National Championship and its top prospects, including DeVonta Smith. 
news

'Guy named Blake' Hance reflects on sudden playing time in Browns' wild-card win: 'It's what you want'

Previously unknown offensive lineman Blake Hance received deserved attention Tuesday for his play in Cleveland's wild-card win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Signed to the team's active roster out of dire need in Week 17, Hance didn't see the field until Sunday night, when backup-turned-emergency-starter Michael Dunn exited the game due to injury, forcing Hance into action.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will guest-host episode of 'Jeopardy!'

This future Hall of Fame QB, likely 2020 NFL MVP and Game of Thrones extra will guest-host this beloved American game show in the coming weeks. Who is ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, and what is Jeopardy!?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW