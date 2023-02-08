NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- Peter Hansen agreed to terms with Carolina as its linebackers coach. Hansen 43, was the LBs coach in Denver last season under new Panthers DC Ejiro Evero.
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- The Texans will interview Matt Burke, the Cardinals' defensive line coach, for their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- DT Chris Jones told NFL Network's James Palmer that he felt under the weather Wednesday, dealing with a sore throat and congestion, but that he'd be fine. Palmer added that it appeared a couple Chiefs players were dealing with something Wednesday.
INJURIES
- T Lane Johnson (groin) was limited for Wednesday's practice
- G Landon Dickerson (elbow) full
- C Cam Jurgens (hip) limited
- DE Robert Quinn (foot) full
- CB Avonte Maddox (toe) limited