News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

Published: Feb 21, 2024 at 11:54 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

COACHING NEWS

  • The team announced the completion of Matt Eberflus' coaching staff with the additions of running backs coach Chad Morton, wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling, offensive assistant Robbie Picazo and offensive assistant Jennifer King, who is the first female coach in Bears history.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

COACHING NEWS

  • The team announced the hirings of Jim O'Neil (defensive assistant), Deshea Townsend (passing game coordinator/defensive backs) and Terrell Williams (run game coordinator/defensive line)
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • DE ﻿﻿Charles Omenihu﻿﻿, who tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game, confirmed he had successful surgery on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

ROSTER CUTS

  • OL ﻿﻿Brian Allen﻿﻿ was released by the team. Allen started 32 games in five seasons with the club, including 16 during the team's Super Bowl run in 2021.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

INJURIES

  • DL ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿'s surgery Tuesday was a clean-up procedure for a groin/core muscle issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

