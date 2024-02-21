NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- The team announced the completion of Matt Eberflus' coaching staff with the additions of running backs coach Chad Morton, wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling, offensive assistant Robbie Picazo and offensive assistant Jennifer King, who is the first female coach in Bears history.
COACHING NEWS
- The team announced the hirings of Jim O'Neil (defensive assistant), Deshea Townsend (passing game coordinator/defensive backs) and Terrell Williams (run game coordinator/defensive line)
SIGNINGS
- G Dieter Eiselen re-signed
- CB D'Angelo Ross re-signed
INJURIES
- DE Charles Omenihu, who tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game, confirmed he had successful surgery on Tuesday.
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Brian Allen was released by the team. Allen started 32 games in five seasons with the club, including 16 during the team's Super Bowl run in 2021.
SIGNINGS
- S Theo Jackson re-signed
INJURIES
- DL Cameron Heyward's surgery Tuesday was a clean-up procedure for a groin/core muscle issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.