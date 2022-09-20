NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Dane Jackson "underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord," the team announced. Jackson was transported to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury Monday vs. the Titans.
SIGNINGS
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart (practice squad)
- G Arlington Hambright (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Jared Scott (from practice squad)
- K Lucas Havrisik (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- WR Cole Beasley being signed to the practice squad with the expectation that he will be elevated to the active roster soon, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per source.
INJURIES
- C Chase Roullier (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
SIGNINGS
- C Nick Martin signing to 53-man roster, Rapoport reports.