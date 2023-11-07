NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LB Chandler Wooten (ankle) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- TE Jordan Matthews (from practice squad to active roster)
- LB Ace Eley (practice squad)
- LB Blake Martinez (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Jaylen Waddle (knee) will utilize the team's bye week to make sure he's "fully healthy," per head coach Mike McDaniel.
- OL Rob Jones is considered week to week and will not need to undergo knee surgery, per McDaniel.
INJURIES
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is unlikely to play this Sunday against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Jefferson currently is on injured reserve but is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Naquan Jones is being waived, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.