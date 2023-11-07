News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 7

Published: Nov 07, 2023 at 11:53 AM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-7-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
2023 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (knee) will utilize the team's bye week to make sure he's "fully healthy," per head coach Mike McDaniel.
  • OL Rob Jones is considered week to week and will not need to undergo knee surgery, per McDaniel.
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 5-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR ﻿﻿Justin Jefferson﻿﻿ (hamstring) is unlikely to play this Sunday against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Jefferson currently is on injured reserve but is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened.
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 3-5-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • DT Naquan Jones is being waived, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

