NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 28

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Scotty Miller is signing with Atlanta, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- WR DJ Chark recently underwent ankle surgery but could be ready for some of OTAs, head coach Frank Reich told reporters at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday.
- LB Bumper Pool has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Panthers prior to the Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
WORKOUTS
- QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout for Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the Jets, Raiders, Saints, Bengals, Colts and Bears and has Zoomed with 10 other teams, Pelissero added.
INJURIES
- QB Matthew Stafford, who suffered a spinal cord contusion during the 2022 season, is healthy and ready for the season, head coach Sean McVay told reporters at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday. “There will be no limitations. He’ll be ready to roll,” McVay said.
SIGNINGS
- RB Ty Johnson re-signed with the Jets, the team announced Tuesday.
SIGNINGS
- DT Deadrin Senat re-signed with the Buccaneers, the team announced Tuesday.