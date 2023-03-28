Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 28

Published: Mar 28, 2023 at 05:15 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • WR Scotty Miller is signing with Atlanta, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • WR DJ Chark recently underwent ankle surgery but could be ready for some of OTAs, head coach Frank Reich told reporters at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday.
  • LB Bumper Pool has a Top 30 visit scheduled with the Panthers prior to the Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

WORKOUTS

  • QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout for Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the Jets, Raiders, Saints, Bengals, Colts and Bears and has Zoomed with 10 other teams, Pelissero added.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

INJURIES

  • QB Matthew Stafford, who suffered a spinal cord contusion during the 2022 season, is healthy and ready for the season, head coach Sean McVay told reporters at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday. “There will be no limitations. He’ll be ready to roll,” McVay said.
New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • RB Ty Johnson re-signed with the Jets, the team announced Tuesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

  • DT Deadrin Senat re-signed with the Buccaneers, the team announced Tuesday.  

