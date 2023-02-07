Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 7

Published: Feb 07, 2023 at 05:44 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-10-0

INJURIES

  • DE Myles Garrett, who dislocated his toe at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, will not need surgery to fix it, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The dislocated toe popped right back into place, and Garrett will have a short recovery time, Rapoport added.


SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Patrick Mahomes (high ankle sprain): “I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100%, but the training staff works with him endlessly,” head coach Andy Reid said. 
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) "looked good" in practice, per Reid. They will see how he looks the rest of the week.
  • WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) "looked good" in practice, per Reid. They will see how he looks the rest of the week.

Related Content

news

Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days

On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach.

news

GMs Howie Roseman, Brett Veach discuss aggressive moves that led to Super Bowl LVII berths

The Eagles and Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LVII in no small part thanks to some big swings made by their respective GMs. Howie Roseman and Brett Veach discussed their philosophies Monday in Phoenix.

news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson ready to go against Chris Jones, Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII despite groin injury

Eagles OT Lane Johnson, who tore his adductor in his groin, was faced with the possibility of missing his team's Super Bowl pursuit. However, after helping the Eagles to a Divisional Round win over the Giants and an NFC Championship Game triumph over the 49ers, he's preparing to play in his second Super Bowl, which he's admitted he will savor more than his first.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to go on four-day 'darkness retreat' to contemplate future

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers indicated that prior to determining his path for the 2023 NFL season, he'll be going on a "darkness retreat" that includes "four nights of complete darkness," he said.

news

Titans elevate Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator, announce slew of coaching changes

The Tennessee Titans have named Tim Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator, one of several coaching changes the team announced on Tuesday.

news

Melvin Gordon goes from Broncos starter to Chiefs practice squad RB: 'This (expletive) is humbling'

After being waived by the Broncos and then landing a spot on the Chiefs practice squad, running back Melvin Gordan reflected on what his journey has been like. "This is a humbling experience, it for sure is," said Gordon.

news

49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are hiring Panthers former interim coach Steve Wilks as the team's new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in June 2022, daughter reveals

Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula remains in recovery following a cardiac arrest suffered in June of 2022, Jessica Pegula revealed in an article published Tuesday in The Players Tribune.

news

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says QB Jalen Hurts has nothing to prove with contract extension on horizon

Win or lose in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are expected to begin contract extension talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts soon. Owner Jeffrey Lurie said Monday night that Hurts was "just what we're looking for."

news

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick heap praise on each other on former Patriots QB's retirement podcast

Bill Belichick was a surprise addition to the "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday night with Brady and co-host Jim Gray, the first episode since Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons.

news

Eagles' Haason Reddick reveling in journey to Super Bowl LVII after early career struggles: 'I'm here, baby'

Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick reflects on his journey during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night after being considered a first-round bust during his time in Arizona.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE