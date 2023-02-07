NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DE Myles Garrett, who dislocated his toe at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, will not need surgery to fix it, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The dislocated toe popped right back into place, and Garrett will have a short recovery time, Rapoport added.
SIGNINGS
- DT Michael Dwumfour (reserve/futures)
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (high ankle sprain): “I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100%, but the training staff works with him endlessly,” head coach Andy Reid said.
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) "looked good" in practice, per Reid. They will see how he looks the rest of the week.
- WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) "looked good" in practice, per Reid. They will see how he looks the rest of the week.