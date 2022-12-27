NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
RETIREMENTS
- DE J.J. Watt on Tuesday announced he will be retiring from football following the conclusion of the 2022 season.
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Wyatt Davis
SIGNINGS
- FB Clint Ratkovich (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Ra’Shaun Henry (practice squad)
- TE Tucker Fisk (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Josh Bynes (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Isaiah Mack
INJURIES
- RB Tony Pollard (thigh) was listed as did not participate in Tuesday's practice.
- WR Noah Brown (foot) full
- G Zack Martin (knee) full
- DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot) limited
- DE Dorance Armstrong (knee) full
- DE Sam Williams (concussion) limited
- LB Micah Parsons (hand) limited
- LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) DNP
- S Jayron Kearse (elbow, back) limited
INJURIES
- DL Dean Lowry was placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- WR Bo Melton was signed to the active roster from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Tipa Galeai was released from injured reserve
INJURIES
- S Derwin James remains in concussion protocol and is day to day, head coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday.
INJURIES
- RB Myles Gaskin (knee) was placed on injured reserve
- OL Liam Eichenberg (knee) has been activated off injured reserve
INJURIES
- LB Marcus Allen (biceps) was placed on the injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- LB Tae Crowder was signed to the 53-man roster off the New York Giants practice squad.
- S Scott Nelson (practice squad)
INJURIES
- TE Will Dissly (knee) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- CB Xavier Crawford signed to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- OT Josh Wells (knee) was placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- OT Dylan Cook (practice squad)
- LB J.J. Russell was promoted to 53-man roster from practice squad.
- LB Ifeadi Odenigbo (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.
- RB Derrick Henry (hip) limited
- LB Bud Dupree (pectoral) DNP
- LB Zach Cunningham (elbow) DNP
- CB Josh Thompson (concussion) DNP
- CB Kristian Fulton (groin) limited
OTHER NEWS
- HC Ron Rivera told reporters that he has not yet made a decision on who will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Browns. Taylor Heinicke was benched in the second half of the Commanders' Week 16 loss to the 49ers in favor of Carson Wentz. Rivera indicated that his decision on their Week 17 QB should be announced Wednesday after he speaks with the team. "I just wanna make sure I've got an opportunity to speak to everybody before I make a decision," Rivera said. "I wanna make sure I've got all the thoughts and ideas and concepts and again, at the end of the day, the decision's gonna be made based on what I believe is best for us going forward. What I think gives us the best opportunity right now. That's what this is really about.”