NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

Published: Dec 27, 2022 at 03:14 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-11-0

RETIREMENTS


ROSTER CUTS

Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-10-0

SIGNINGS

  • FB Clint Ratkovich (practice squad)


ROSTER CUTS

Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-5-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 11-4-0

INJURIES


Green Bay Packers
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • WR Bo Melton was signed to the active roster from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.


ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 9-6-0

INJURIES

  • S Derwin James remains in concussion protocol and is day to day, head coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday.
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • LB Tae Crowder was signed to the 53-man roster off the New York Giants practice squad.
  • S Scott Nelson (practice squad)
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • OT Josh Wells (knee) was placed on injured reserve


SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-7-1

OTHER NEWS

  • HC Ron Rivera told reporters that he has not yet made a decision on who will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Browns. Taylor Heinicke was benched in the second half of the Commanders' Week 16 loss to the 49ers in favor of Carson Wentz. Rivera indicated that his decision on their Week 17 QB should be announced Wednesday after he speaks with the team. "I just wanna make sure I've got an opportunity to speak to everybody before I make a decision," Rivera said. "I wanna make sure I've got all the thoughts and ideas and concepts and again, at the end of the day, the decision's gonna be made based on what I believe is best for us going forward. What I think gives us the best opportunity right now. That's what this is really about.”

Related Content

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol during game vs. Packers

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol" during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday that the team believes quarterback Russell Wilson is "fixable" and the decision to move on from Nathaniel Hackett was not based on Wilson.

news

NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt announcing his retirement after 12 seasons

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 season. Watt's news prompted an outpouring of reaction on social media from across the league.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announces retirement following conclusion of 2022 NFL season

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Watt on Monday announced that this past Sunday was his last ever home game, announcing his retirement following the conclusion of 2022 season.

news

Eberflus rejects idea of shutting down QB Fields: 'We want to improve. We want to see where we are'

Bears coach Matt Eberflus have an emphatic no to the idea of shutting down quarterback Justin Fields for the final two games of the 2022 season.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked point blank Monday whether he would consider benching Derek Carr. and didn't exactly give a rousing defense in favor of the quarterback.

news

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday sticking with QB Nick Foles despite three-INT performance vs. Chargers

Colts quarterback Nick Foles threw three interceptions to earn a 31.9 passer rating in Monday night's loss to the Chargers, but interim coach Jeff Saturday says Indy will stick with the veteran for the remaining two games of the season

news

Chargers D continues to surge into playoffs: 'It was a complete performance' shutting down Colts

The Los Angeles Chargers defense only allowed a season-best three points in Monday's Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Chargers clinch first playoff berth since 2018 season

The Los Angeles Chargers have clinched an AFC wild-card berth with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Colts on Monday night

Keyed by a stellar defensive effort, the Los Angeles Chargers won their third straight, defeating the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football" to clinch a playoff berth.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was disqualified Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious, helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

