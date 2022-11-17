NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DE Kingsley Jonathan (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Greg Mancz (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Randall Cobb (ankle) is expected to be activated from injured reserve and play versus the Titans, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Cobb has not played since Week 6.
INJURIES
- DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is expected to play Thursday night against Green Bay, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Simmons, listed as questionable coming into Tennessee's Week 11 game, did not play last week.