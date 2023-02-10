NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist) full
- RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles) full
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) full
- WR Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring) full
- G Trey Smith (ankle) full
- LB Willie Gay (shoulder) full
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) limited. Sneed was added to the injury report Thursday, but should be OK for Super Bowl LVII, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR A.J. Brown (rest) was listed as limited in Thursday's injury report.
- WR Britain Covey (hamstring) limited
- T Lane Johnson (groin/rest) limited
- G Landon Dickerson (elbow/rest) limited
- G Isaac Seumalo (rest) limited
- C Cam Jurgens (hip/rest) limited
- C Jason Kelce (rest) limited
- DT Fletcher Cox (rest) limited
- DE Brandon Graham (rest) limited
- DE Robert Quinn (foot) full
- DE Josh Sweat (rest) limited
- CB James Bradberry (rest) limited
- CB Avonte Maddox (toe/rest) limited
- CB Darius Slay (rest) limited