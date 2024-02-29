NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
INJURIES
- RB J.K. Dobbins posted a video on social media where he is shown doing wind sprints just five and a half months after having surgery to fix a torn Achilles suffering in Week 1.
- LT Laremy Tunsil recently underwent knee surgery to clean up an issue that arose during the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, adding that Tunsil should make a quick recovery.