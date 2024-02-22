 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 22

Published: Feb 22, 2024 at 09:21 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 12-5-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Steve Shimko, formerly the Boston College offensive coordinator, has been hired as an offensive assistant, per the team.


Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The team formally announced its 2024 coaching staff additions: defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, defensive backs coach Kris Richard, inside linebackers coach Matt House, defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, asst. secondary coach/defensive analyst Mike Gray, asst. outside linebackers coach Mario Jeberaeel, running backs coach Jerry Mack, asst. offensive line coach Greg Austin, and offensive quality control coach Jamel Mutunga.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

  • C ﻿﻿Erik McCoy﻿﻿'s salary and roster bonus has been converted to free up $7.18 million in 2024 salary cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB ﻿﻿﻿﻿Charvarius Ward﻿﻿﻿﻿ announced Thursday he had successful surgery for an unspecified injury. The procedure took place at the Vincera Institute, which deals with core injuries.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

COACHING NEWS

  • The team announced the hiring of three offensive assistants: pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci.


