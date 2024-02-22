NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- Steve Shimko, formerly the Boston College offensive coordinator, has been hired as an offensive assistant, per the team.
COACHING NEWS
- The team formally announced its 2024 coaching staff additions: defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, defensive backs coach Kris Richard, inside linebackers coach Matt House, defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, asst. secondary coach/defensive analyst Mike Gray, asst. outside linebackers coach Mario Jeberaeel, running backs coach Jerry Mack, asst. offensive line coach Greg Austin, and offensive quality control coach Jamel Mutunga.
SIGNINGS
- C Erik McCoy's salary and roster bonus has been converted to free up $7.18 million in 2024 salary cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- CB Charvarius Ward announced Thursday he had successful surgery for an unspecified injury. The procedure took place at the Vincera Institute, which deals with core injuries.
COACHING NEWS
- The team announced the hiring of three offensive assistants: pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci.