NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday and is considered day to day.
Although the injury might not be considered serious, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Smith had suffered "a little bit of wear and tear" and that the team was "being cautious" with him. Sirianni couldn't say when or how Smith's injury occurred.
Durability was a concern for the spindly Smith when he entered the NFL, but he played all 17 games last season and hardly missed any significant snaps in setting the franchise's rookie receiving record with 916 yards in 2021.
Other Eagles injuries include offensive tackles Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata, who both were dealing with concussions and missed Thursday's practice, and WR Greg Ward, who was out with a toe injury.
INJURIES
- TE Zach Ertz left practice early due to a calf injury.
- WR Antoine Wesley (hip, groin) underwent an MRI and could be out around a week.
- TE Maxx Williams (knee) activated off PUP list.
- CB Marco Wilson is dealing with a groin injury.
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow) will not practice Thursday and is one or two weeks away from a return, per Sean McDermott. The Bills coach wouldn't commit to Poyer being ready for Week 1.
- OL Daniel Munyer was placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER MOVES
- Waived LS Thomas Fletcher.
- Signed WR Darrius Shepherd.
- WR Diontae Johnson is signing a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- Signed OL Willie Wright.
- Signed DB Terrell Bonds.
- Waived injured DB Chris Williamson.
COVID-19
- RB Rico Dowdle tested positive for COVID-19 and will be forced to isolate for a minimum of five days.
