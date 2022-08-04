NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday and is considered day to day.

Although the injury might not be considered serious, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Smith had suffered "a little bit of wear and tear" and that the team was "being cautious" with him. Sirianni couldn't say when or how Smith's injury occurred.

Durability was a concern for the spindly Smith when he entered the NFL, but he played all 17 games last season and hardly missed any significant snaps in setting the franchise's rookie receiving record with 916 yards in 2021.